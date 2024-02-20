“He asked me if…”, Charles III’s incredibly embarrassing question that he would never forget

After answering questions from Laurent Delahous the day before, he’s on set You c That Natalie Portman visited on Monday January 22, 2024. The actress continues to promote the new film she stars in which will hit theaters on January 24. it is May December Directed by Todd Haynes. Confronted by Anne-Elizabeth and her columnists, Natalie Portman explained why she agreed to play the role and returned. With the biggest hits of his career Star Wars. A chance for the host of the show to remind himShe met Charles III, who was then Prince Charles. It was during the premiere of episode 1 Star Wars title The Phantom Menace. So it was in 1999. The actress was able to speak with the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II. “He asked you a funny question“, Anne-Elizabeth Lemoine told him.”He asked me if I was in the first films, the original films. Maybe I didn’t hear right“, she said with a smile on her lips. The first films that were Filmed between 1977 and 1983 when Natalie Portman was born in 1981. So it was impossible for him to act in these films.

Charles III may have thought Natalie Portman too old

“It’s all about Prince Charles, we know him a little“, the host allowed himself to add (…)

