Michel-Edouard Leclerc bets on “less violent” but “structural” inflation

“Barring extraordinary events, prices in hypermarkets in 2024 should be in the range of growth between 2 and 3%”, says E.Leclerc president of the strategic committee of the centers.

Bosses at leading French distributor Michel-Edouard Leclerc are counting on inflation “structural” Even if the prices will increase in the coming years “less violent” That in the last two years, he said in an interview on Saturday 9 March Western France.

According to the latest figures from INSEE, which should be confirmed on Friday, inflation reached 2.9% in France over the year in February, falling below 3% for the first time in two years. “Barring extraordinary events, prices in hypermarkets should be in the range of 2 to 3% growth in 2024”, he says, confirming his earlier estimate.

“We can count on a significant reduction in imported non-food items. Asia is looking for growth beyond its borders. It needs to sell and is willing to lower its prices to do so.”Michel-Edouard Leclerc explains.

Inflation “won’t disappear”

For food items, “Products based on coffee and chocolate will decrease. This will also be the case for products based on cereals. For sugar, we will have to wait a little longer,” It expands.

inflation “Although not disappearing, (…) we are entering a ten-year inflationary cycle”It adds or adds “We are going to finance (…) the energy transition. It will cost more to produce more efficiently.”

“We have to amortize heavy, more carbon-free investments in smaller markets,” As Michel-Edouard Leclerc saysStructural inflation will begin.