A Marseille hairdresser closes her business after two violent attacks

A hairdresser located on rue Breteuil in Marseille was the target of violent attacks twice in a month and a half. He decided to close his business at the end of March.

The dream turned into a nightmare. In Marseille, Heinen has run a hairdressing salon on rue Breteuil for four years but the young woman now has to find a new place. After enduring two violent attacks in a month and a half, he decided to leave the place at the end of March.

Employees resign

“We started with nothing, but having a salon on rue Breteuil wasn’t even a dream for me, it was unimaginable. We gave ourselves the means to get there,” recalls Hennen on the microphone of BFM Marseille Provence.

These repeated attacks led to the departure of someone from the team. Only two of the six dressing tables remain.

“I don’t feel safe anymore,” confides the young salon manager with tears in her eyes.

On Thursday, March 21, it was around 3:30 a.m. when two men wearing helmets and carrying weapons entered the hairdressing salon and approached the manager. Heinen took refuge and locked himself in a storage room while the attackers pounded on the door for a minute before exiting.

During the first attack, the attacker beat up the manager. “We didn’t steal anything from anyone, we just got there by our sweat. Yes, it hurts my heart to have to leave because of envy and jealous people,” continues Heinen.

In this case, two complaints were filed and an investigation into violence with weapons was opened and assigned to the Marseille prosecutor’s office. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Julie Benmosa with Amaury Tremblay