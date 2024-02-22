A surprise parcel sale is planned for the first time in Var at 15 euros per kilo

This is the first of its kind in Frejus, according to the organizers, who have already organized the first sale of its kind in the Alpes-Maritimes.

Thus, for the first time in Est-Var, a surprise package will be sold in four days. Either from Saturday to Tuesday, at the Palais des Rings, located in the heart of the Palud Industrial Zone.

The Agec law, promulgated in 2022, prohibits the destruction of new non-food items, so some companies have specialized in the sale of packages that, for one reason or another, have not been delivered to their recipients.

And this is just like some big stores, which in these times of crisis, have been supplying ‘surprise shopping cart’ days for months… following unsold goods.

Buyers can feel, touch, weigh

“It’s a sale that’s both original and fun, The Nice-based company trusts Abdelkader Zaouiti, manager of VIP Collis. In keeping with the Agec law, tons of undelivered packages are now put back on sale… and within the framework of selling these kilos and, above all, blind. And for good reason, the principle is that these packages should never be hung. Buyers can feel them, touch them, weigh them without knowing what’s inside. Sometimes there are very good surprises…”

A heads up for bargain lovers, this unprecedented sale is open to all.

But at what cost?

“A kilo parcel costs 15 eurosAbdelkader announces Zuiten before detailing. But in one kilo, you can buy many packages. Then, the price is reduced based on the number of kilos. For example, a purchased 10kg package is equivalent to a 140 euro package… That’s 10 euros less than the initial price of a kilo.”

Shoes, handbags, branded suitcases, various textiles, vacuum cleaners and other high-tech products, this sale is worth a detour in more ways than one.

“It’s all or nothing! But even if some packages don’t suit the person, it’s always possible to please a family friend or relative. And even if this isn’t the case, resale of the products will be possible. In selling person-to-person products Amazing packages on various social sites featuring.”

And to enhance this four-day sale during which there will be opportunities to score great deals, VIP Parcel really wants to make an impression.

Eight tons of packages are waiting!

“For this first sale in Var, the company VIP Colis is upping the ante by offering prestigious lots like iPhone 15, AirPods 3 and more for Aspade Weekends”, This ends the first sales instigator by the kilo.

“I have seen purchases of up to 200 euros per kilo for a package that was in fact worth more than 1,200 euros. For these four days of sales, we will put on the shelves five tons of packages that we have planned for this first Frejus. And this can be as much as eight ton parcels that we keep in stock. As an indication, during our first meeting in Nice, we sold 2.5 tons of parcels in two days. This can go very fast…”

And for good reason, no fewer than 500 people are expected every day at the Palais des Rings, located at 129 rue Albert-Einstein in the Palud zone. If only for good luck or, more simply, for grandeur, this parcel sale is worth the detour for more than one reason.

Surprise Packages Sale: Saturday 24 February to Tuesday 27 February, 10am to 8pm daily at ZI La Palud in Palais des Rings, Fréjus. Contact: 06.46.13.35.46.