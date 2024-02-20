Super Bowl: What happened to Megan Fox with Taylor Swift?

Megan Fox’s appearance at Sunday’s Super Bowl after-party alongside Taylor Swift sent the web into a frenzy.

The pink-haired 37-year-old actress showed off a haggard and detached face in pictures taken at Zouk Club in Las Vegas in the early hours of the morning after the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the San Francisco 49ers. .

Fox was accompanied by Taylor Swift and the singer’s boyfriend, Chief Player Travis Kelce, as well as her partner Machine Gun Kelly.

Some internet users question the fact that he is actually in the images. The actress makes a peace sign and some remember that she has changed a lot since dating Machine Gun Kelly.



Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in New York in June 2022.



AFP



Could the mother of Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, 7, have had facial surgery? At least that is the hypothesis put forward by some people on social networks.