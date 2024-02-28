Miami recorded a record unemployment rate of 1.4% in the first month of 2024

Experts stress the need to maintain policies that promote inclusion in the labor market, given the city’s record low unemployment rate, to ensure that development benefits all sectors of the community equally. (pictorial image information)

This Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)connected with United States Department of LaborAn important fact has been revealed in its latest report through its official website Miami Job Outlook. unemployment rate remained at a historic low 1.4% This opening of 2024 cemented itself as the lowest among the 38 metropolitan divisions of the nation’s most populous urban areas.

This report, released by the BLS at the beginning of each month, provides a comprehensive view of the labor situation in the United States. According to the information provided, The US economy has added 199 thousand jobs in the last monthWith significant advancements in key sectors such as healthcare, government, manufacturing, as well as leisure and hospitality.

The health sector led job creation with 77 thousand new positions, including 36 thousand in outpatient health care services and 24 thousand in hospitals. For its part, government employment registered an increase of 49 thousand people, while the leisure and hospitality sector continued its upward trend, adding more than 40 thousand new jobs.

The national unemployment rate showed a significant improvement, falling to 3.7%, reflecting the country’s economic recovery and giving the city a leading position in employability. (pictorial image information)

Data collected by the BLS also shows that The national unemployment rate fell to 3.7% last month, With little change in the number of unemployed, which stood at 6.3 million. These results show significant change in Miami’s labor marketThis is a significant increase compared to December 2020, when the unemployment rate reached 7.9%.

Economic revival of Miami level has become the subject of attention National And International. In January 2023, Bloomberg reported on the historic low reached by the unemployment rate in the region, highlighting this achievement as an important milestone in its resilience and economic growth.

Continued growth of employment in MiamiWith its unprecedented unemployment rate, the city ranks as a benchmark in the labor panorama United States. However, experts caution about the importance of maintaining economic and labor policies that promote inclusion and equal access to employment, ensuring that this growth benefits the entire community.

The monthly BLS employment report is essential to understand labor dynamics in USA and its various regions. as Miami As it continues its growth trajectory, it is expected to continue to be a model of economic success and job opportunities for other cities in the country.

With a significant addition of 199 thousand jobs to the US economy last month, the strengthening of the labor market is evident, driven by improvements in sectors such as manufacturing and leisure. (pictorial image information)

According to data provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the evolution of the unemployment rate during 2023 has been significant. At the beginning of the year, in January, this rate remained 3.4%Feels a slight rise until reaching 3.6% In February.

For March, the unemployment rate saw a slight decline, reaching a 3.5%. This decline continued in April, when rates fell 3.4%, marking the lowest point of the year up to that point. However, in May, the index experienced an increase of 0.3%, reaching 3.7%.

It was registered in June A new drop in the unemployment rate, That got down 3.6%This was followed by a second consecutive decline in July, when the rate reached 3.5%. In August, there was a rebound, with rates rising 3.8%Remains stable in September.

October represents the highest point of the year for unemployment, with rates rising 3.9%, ToHowever, it decreased in November 3.7%Thus the year closes with a slight decrease compared to the previous month.