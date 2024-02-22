USA

Can undocumented immigrants process real ID? Step by step to request it in the United States rppusa

Photo of Admin Admin11 hours ago
0 57 1 minute read

Real ID, established in 2005, unites states and the federal government against terrorism and identity crimes.

He Real ID It is a form Federal ID Meets more stringent security standards than Conventional IDLike a standard driver’s license. USA This rule continues to be enforced. Despite this, doubts arose as to who was authorized to do so.

What happens to those who are in the country without legal immigration status? The answer depends on the fact that Undocumented immigrants cannot process a real ID in USA.

This Getting Real ID consists of a series of requirements which excluded For those who They do not have immigration status Regular in the country. Mainly, it is necessary Indicate legal immigration status The US To be eligible for such recognition in, as stated in Official website of the US government.

Requirements for obtaining Real ID

be US citizen or alien with legal presence in USA: This means that only those with regular immigration status can obtain this type of identification.

Submit supporting documents identification birth date And home: Accepted documents include a US passport Permanent Residence Card (Green card), that Work permit (EAD), valid visa, or a Driver’s certificate either ID card Non-real ID state, among others.

Step by step to process Real ID

  • Collect the required documents
  • Visit the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in your state of residence
  • Complete the application and pay the fee (U$D 45 with license, U$D 39 for identification only)
  • Submit original documents
  • Wait for the request to be processed.

It is important to keep in mind that Options and requirements to get one ID They may vary depending on the state you are in. So, it is recommended Check with the DMV of the corresponding state to receive Updated information About options available to undocumented immigrants.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin11 hours ago
0 57 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Iowa measures dedication to Donald Trump in ‘caucuses’ at 29 degrees below zero | International

January 15, 2024

A dog eats 4 thousand dollars from its owner video

January 8, 2024

Why did the election results in Taiwan raise tensions between China and the US? – Asia – International

January 15, 2024

How do you know if you have to pay taxes on your Social Security pension? | Mix

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button