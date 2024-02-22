Can undocumented immigrants process real ID? Step by step to request it in the United States rppusa

Real ID, established in 2005, unites states and the federal government against terrorism and identity crimes.

He Real ID It is a form Federal ID Meets more stringent security standards than Conventional IDLike a standard driver’s license. USA This rule continues to be enforced. Despite this, doubts arose as to who was authorized to do so.

What happens to those who are in the country without legal immigration status? The answer depends on the fact that Undocumented immigrants cannot process a real ID in USA.

This Getting Real ID consists of a series of requirements which excluded For those who They do not have immigration status Regular in the country. Mainly, it is necessary Indicate legal immigration status The US To be eligible for such recognition in, as stated in Official website of the US government.

Requirements for obtaining Real ID

be US citizen or alien with legal presence in USA: This means that only those with regular immigration status can obtain this type of identification.

Submit supporting documents identification birth date And home: Accepted documents include a US passport Permanent Residence Card (Green card), that Work permit (EAD), valid visa, or a Driver’s certificate either ID card Non-real ID state, among others.

Step by step to process Real ID

Collect the required documents

Visit the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in your state of residence

Complete the application and pay the fee (U$D 45 with license, U$D 39 for identification only)

Submit original documents

Wait for the request to be processed.

It is important to keep in mind that Options and requirements to get one ID They may vary depending on the state you are in. So, it is recommended Check with the DMV of the corresponding state to receive Updated information About options available to undocumented immigrants.