Illinois judge disqualifies Trump from voting in support of Capitol uprising | International

An unexpected judicial decision has disqualified Donald Trump from voting this Wednesday for his role in a Republican coup in the Capitol in January 2021. Cook County Circuit Judge Tracy Porter ruled in favor of state voters. who argued that the former president should be disqualified. In the primaries on March 19 and the presidential election on November 5, he will face Democrat Joe Biden for violating the anti-sedition clause of the 14th Amendment. by his hordes of supporters.

The judge, however, has delayed entry into force of the ruling pending an appeal by the former president and Republican candidate and a resolution of a similar case in Colorado. It will be the US Supreme Court, which with a conservative majority has certainly supported him during his presidency, and which has heard arguments regarding Trump’s eligibility to vote on February 8, that will decide the legality of the measure adopted in Colorado. Porter also mentions any possible appeal by Trump’s lawyers, as he did after the Colorado challenge. His team did not take a second to announce the resource. “It is an unconstitutional sentence that we will swiftly appeal,” a spokesman for his campaign said this afternoon.

“The Illinois State Board of Elections shall remove Donald J. Trump from the ballot for the general primary election on March 19, 2024, or the votes cast in his favor shall be suppressed,” the judge read the ruling. His decision comes a month after the Illinois State Board of Elections rejected a challenge to Trump’s candidacy. In a unanimous, bipartisan vote, the Election Board dismissed the case because it said it had no jurisdiction over the matter.

Illinois is the third state in which Trump is seen Expelled Colorado and Maine then vote under Article 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. But those decisions were put on hold pending an appeal of the Colorado case to the United States Supreme Court and the resolution of Trump’s own appeals in two earlier cases.

Section 3 bars anyone from public office who has taken an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States — as he himself did on the Bible when he became president in 2017 — and then “has committed rebellion or insurrection against it, or aided or abetted it.” Trump’s harangue of his supporters prior to the attack on Congressional headquarters was based on baseless allegations of election fraud aimed at preventing the certification of Biden’s election victory in 2020.

Trump gave a rousing speech that day, encouraging his followers to go to the Capitol and “fight like hell.” Subsequently, he restrained himself for hours and, despite being the acting president of the country, did not act before the requests. to intervene to stop their acts of violence.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

The Supreme Court is currently weighing a challenge to Trump’s disqualification in Colorado. Washington justices were skeptical of the decision during oral arguments in the case, expressing concern about sweeping measures by states that could affect national elections. The composition of the nine-member Supreme Court gives him an advantage: six conservatives — some self-appointed — compared to three liberals, so he is expected to reject arguments urging his disqualification by a large majority.

Follow all international information on Facebook And xor in Our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_