Miami: Collins, American Dream

Faraj Benlahousin, Media365, Published on Saturday March 30, 2024 at 10:40 pm.

Danielle Collins is living the American dream at 30. She had a career-best win at the Masters 1000 in Miami this Saturday at the expense of Elena Rybkina in the final.

be 53rd in the world and 30th in the world to win your first Masters 1000. Daniel Collins pulls off this tremendous performance This Saturday. In addition to this data, the American offered the Florida public one of the most beautiful pages of the Miami tournament. The first American finalist since 2018, she was above all the candidates that the entire country of Uncle Sam wanted to see triumph, announcing in January that she was competing in the final season of her career. As this is the final window of opportunity to further fill her trophy cabinet, she has not lifted a title on the WTA circuit since 2021.

In addition, Danielle Collins was not the favorite against Elena Rybakina. An opponent who leads 3-1 in head-to-head matches The Kazakhs took the lead in Abu Dhabi in the last protest between the two women and in February. But the cause won in front of the audience, the native of St. Petersburg, Florida (located about 300 kilometers from Miami) approached the match like a boss. Standing at number four in the world, she did not give up despite five break points in the first set. Even better, she defeated her opponent 6-5 to win the hour-long first round (7-5).

Collins, Anointing at 30

In the second act, the future retiree from the court maintained her level of play, unleashing superior power in addition to finding incredible angles. So it was the most logical thing in the world for her to seize the Kazakhstani’s serve a second time to immediately serve for the match. The latter delayed the deadline three times, however, the Floridian did not miss his fourth match point (7-5, 6-3). Victorious in the San Jose and Palermo tournaments in 2021, Daniel Collins undoubtedly gave himself the biggest victory of his career. Before switching to clay season.

Elena Rybkina, winner of this year’s tournaments in Abu Dhabi and Brisbane, fell in the final in Miami for the second consecutive year. In 2023, it fell to Czech Petra Kvitova.