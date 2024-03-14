Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato – PSG: The truth comes out for this €80M transfer

Published on March 13, 2024 at 10:30 pm – Updated on March 13, 2024 at 10:31 pm.



Wanting to anticipate Kylian Mbappe’s departure at the end of the season, PSG are currently exploring several offensive options. This Wednesday, it was significantly revealed that the capital club highly admired Liverpool’s Colombian winger Luis Diaz. Valued at more than €80 million, the 27-year-old will not be in the good books of the Paris leaders after all.

Kylian Mbappé’s departure has now been confirmed PSG Preparing to hit hard in next summer’s transfer window. The capital club is exploring different avenues of attack, especially at the winger position. media this Wednesday El Pace Colombia Thus declared it Paris can recruit Luis Diaz For next season…

Luis Diaz at PSG, that’s €80M!

This Parisian interest in the winger Liverpool has been confirmed by RMC Sport . Indeed, Luis Diaz is indeed on the shortlist PSG For laterMbappé. However, the profile of the Colombian in the recruitment unit of the French club will not be unanimous… Moreover, if Liverpool It may be tempting to let his star go, especially to reduce his finances Reds Won’t let it go below €80M.

A track started by Antero Henrique, which Luis Campos doesn’t necessarily appreciate