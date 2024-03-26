Mexico wins favorable ruling in lawsuit against Arizona gun sellers

A federal court for the District of Arizona located in the city of Tucson issued a favorable ruling this Monday, March 25. Mexico In its lawsuit against five stores Arms dealers Located in that state, our country argued after launching this lawsuit in October 2022 that the defendants, according to traceability data, facilitate the trafficking of high-powered weapons into Mexican territory.

Judge Rosemary Marquez established that the stores had “various indications” to know that the weapons they sold would end up in Mexico and be used for illegal purposes: “Therefore, the court recognized that Mexico has the right to claim its own . the name and its population.”

This Ministry of External Affairs (SRE) He highlighted that the judge noted that Mexico had successfully argued that the stores did not enjoy immunity for their negligent business practices.

“This decision is in addition to the favorable judgment of January 2024, issued in the framework of the first lawsuit presented by our country. In that ruling, the Court of Appeal ruled that even arms manufacturing companies do not enjoy immunity and must answer for their conduct before the court,” SRE said. Alicia Barcena.

“Following today’s decision, the District Court may continue to consider Mexico’s claim. In the following phase, evidence will be presented to demonstrate the negligent conduct of the defendants, seeking compensation for damages that will be determined by the judge,” the foreign ministry said.

He noted that while the defendants have the right to file an appeal, “today’s decision is very relevant to our country.”

“Mexico is convinced that it is supported by legal and moral reason in legal action against illegal arms trafficking, and will continue to defend its interests and those of civilians by all means at its disposal,” the SRE declared.







