Georgia beat Greece to qualify for the Euros

Block against block, the two selections neutralized each other in a suffocating atmosphere for a long time, which became mostly tense at the final whistle of the first period, marked by a scramble. Shortly before that, a direct free kick by Chakvetadze and a shot under the bar by Greek goalkeeper Vlachodimos credited the match with its first shot on target (in the 45th).

To “fan” the next one, we had to wait until the 100th minute (!), a Greek strike from Bakasetas! Because this tight game, a barbed wire battle, can only go into overtime. Where Georgia once again trembled when Mavropanos sent a header over the bar (101st)! Almost immediately, Vlachodimos saved his team on a rebound from Davitshavili (105th). The inevitable result, the penalty allowed Georgia to qualify for the finals of a major competition for the first time in its history! It was Kwekweskiri who sent the whole country to heaven.