the witness A long-time Covid sufferer, “my life turned upside down”, a lawyer described his fight against the disease and its recognition by the state.

International Long Covid Awareness Day takes place on March 15 every year. In France, it is estimated that more than 2 million people are affected by this chronic condition. We met a lawyer from Toulouse (Haute-Géronne), who was diagnosed in 2023 and who is fighting to recognize this recent illness.

On the occasion of World Long Covid Awareness Day, Julien Brel, a lawyer from Toulouse, affected by the disease for 18 months, agreed to testify. He describes his struggle to get this status recognized.

A lawyer for 19 years, Julien Brel knows the Toulouse court (Haute-Géronne) well. But for several months, he no longer argued. Struck by Covid a second time in September 2022, Julian never recovered.



It was in September 2022 that Julian Brel’s life changed.

“I was vaccinated three times”, says Julian. “But this contamination has turned my life upside down, completely changed. It took six months to get diagnosed. I could see that my body was no longer working as it should. I discovered what real fatigue is.

From May 2023, Julian Brel had to stop working completely: “My condition was deteriorating significantly,” he believes. “I had a lot of problems that showed up at the cardiac level, at the pulmonary level, at the neurological level and even at the digestive level.”

“He’s weak”Julian adds. “But it’s one of those invisible disabilities because you see me there, you don’t realize it. In fact, I have to rest all the time. I can’t do anything without thinking anymore. Sometimes I even give up shopping because standing has become too difficult.

Accustomed to defending asylum seekers in court, Julian Braille faces another battle: “It’s a fight against disease.”Julian accepts. “But it’s also a fight for the recognition of long-term Covid patients. The authorities really need to put money into research.”

“I joined the Aprèsj20 association, it’s the biggest in France”Julian continues. “It’s really important that things happen. And then we need support when we’re dealing with doctors who don’t believe us and who question all our symptoms.”

To date, no official census has been conducted. In January 2022, a law was passed to recognize this status. Patients are still waiting for its application.