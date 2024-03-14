Entertainment

Megan to Stallion makes fun of Nicki Minaj’s numbers

And rejoices in his victory.

Over the past few weeks, the feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan thee Stallion has taken on a whole new dimension. Two rappers Attack each other in music, via the single “His” for Megan and the diss track “Big Foot” for Nicki. Now that both the songs are out, His war is now on sale. And it’s clearly Meg who has the upper hand, ever since “His” is currently number one on the Hot 100 chart. From Billboard. She triumphed in complete freedom Celebrated on Instagram while drinking Hennessy with a straw. An artist’s life!

“We’re No. 1! It’s the first time in my life that I’ve actually borne the burden of being paid for anything I do. So seeing how much you guys love ‘His’ and ‘Cobra,'” I’m like, ‘Wow, we did it!'”

for its part, Nicki is at the 23rd position in the same ranking. A hard blow to the New York rapper, who hasn’t done it yet This new attack has not been answered of his rival. But knowing her, she shouldn’t stay silent for long…

