Maxim Dashek fights throat cancer

The host of “Double Expresso” on RTL 2 has made it his mission to inform people about this disease responsible for many cancers.

Last February, Maxim Deschek, host of “Double Expresso” on RTL 2, announced that he was ill. “The sports I play, the healthy food I eat, the things I don’t drink (or at least one drink at a time), the things I don’t smoke, I have throat cancer”he wrote in an Instagram post.

He’s on the set of “C à vous” this Tuesday, March 5, the day after World Papillomavirus Awareness Day. A vaccine against the disease specifically responsible for uterine cancer has been recommended for girls since 2008, but only for boys since 2020. France 5 talk.

A message of prevention

“I invite everyone to seek information from their treating doctors”He reveals his hospital visit which he shares with humor on his social network. “I was surprised at first that papillomavirus can affect boys too and unfortunately I am one of the 10% who get cancer”Maxim Deschack continues before elaborating: “I have ENT cancer, papillomavirus settled on my tonsils.”

Already two operations to remove a lymph node of about five centimeters. The host then has to undergo about thirty radiotherapy sessions and three chemotherapy sessions “Make sure to remove everything properly”. Maxim Dayshek prepares for treatment “A Sporting Challenge”As it testifies to Anne-Elizabeth Lemoine.

“When you are told you have cancer, it is terrible, like a nightmare, a bad waking dream. There are many people affected by cancer. Both my parents had cancer. I said to myself “Put it in perspective, you’re in France, we’re lucky to get treatment for free”»Says Maxim Daschek, who hopes to be back on the air at RTL 2 in September.