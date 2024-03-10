His Migraines Came from Worms Swallowed While Eating Cold Meat: A Man Becomes a Rare Case in Scientific Journal

The case of a 52-year-old man was published in the prestigious American Journal of Case Reports on March 7, 2024. After eating frozen meat, he was found to have a parasite in his brain.

He would never forget to cook his bacon again. A 52-year-old American man underwent surgery after suffering from migraines for several months. At the root of these ailments, a tapeworm, a parasite commonly found in raw meat, developed in his brain, reports said. American Journal of Case Reports.

Severe migraines

The 50-year-old already suffered from obesity, type 2 diabetes and migraines. But this became more and more painful. For four months, he suffered from very debilitating headaches, which grew worse day by day.

He decided to consult the doctors, who after several examinations found out That a worm was building a nest inside his skull.

Larvae in bacon?

The man told doctors that he regularly consumed undercooked bacon, a bad habit that may be responsible for his condition. This is how this tapeworm got into his brain, called pathology “Neurocysticercosis by Autoinfection”.in medicine.

The paper notes that this diagnosis can sometimes be difficult to consider, “Especially if there is a known underlying neurological illness such as migraine.”.

Taenia solium

A fifty year old man was infected “Taenia solium, a pork tapeworm that uses pigs as an intermediate host”.. “Humans become infected when they consume water or food contaminated with tapeworm eggs”A scientific journal explains.

later, “Neurocysticercosis occurs when Taenia solium eggs become embedded in the nervous system”.. This type of pathology can prove fatal, warns the publication.