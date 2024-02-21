Austin Butler reveals that many people passed by on set

when Dune: Part Two About to go to the cinema, the actors promote the film, and reveal some behind-the-scenes secrets to their prospective viewers. This is the case of Austin Butler, marked significantly by the very difficult filming conditions in the heart of the desert.

Blue skies and sand as far as the eye can see. The planet Arrakis is a hot treasure that is not for everyone. Artists of Dune: Part Two In fact it can be understood better than anyone who has ever encountered it Extremely hot and dry weather during the shooting of the film. The apparent hospitality of the Freeman country resulted not only from the successful visual effects, but from the truly critical weather that the film crew members had to contend with for weeks. The experience was trying for the actors and especially for Austin Butler, who Comparison of Boards” A microwave “

“It was 43 degrees, it was very hot”

As part of the accompanying interview Entertainment WeeklyActor Austin Butler spoke about the challenge of representation Dune: Part Two for that. The latter, who distinguished himself Elvis In 2022, Denis Villeneuve did not appear in the first part of the saga, but was chosen to support Feyd-Routha’s roleThe Baron Harkonnen’s nephew and heir In this second opus. A great opportunity, which also turned out to be a great challenge.

Although some shooting took place in Italy and Hungary, the bulk of the filming was done there Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The desert setting with its ocher and orange hues may have been grand, but the climate was not kind to the teams. “ It was 43 degrees, it was very hot “, explained the American actor, returning to one of the first scenes he shot.

© Warner Bros.

At that point, Fayed-Rautha must fight a trio of warriors in a gladiator arena to prove his worth to his uncle. The 32-year-old actor battled the crushing temperatures. ” I had a bald wig on, and it was between two sets, which were like gray boxes with 60m walls and sand. It was like a microwave. People fainted from the heat. And that was just my first week ”

However, Austin Butler believes that these apocalyptic conditions also had positive consequences. ” This really unites teams “, he says. “ There is something humbling about finding yourself in such an uncomfortable environment. ”

Denis Villeneuve does not regret the break between the two filmings Dune

© Warner Bros.

With such conditions, it is hard to imagine turning two shutters Dune One by one and yet, it almost happened. For big Hollywood sagas, it is not unusual to shoot several parts at the same time, which is why this was considered for Denis Villeneuve’s project. However, finally there was a long break between the two films and now the director is relieved.

” Both films were shot in very difficult and physically demanding conditions, so it was a blessing to have a break in between “, he admitted. ” My first thought was to do both films back to back, but now I think I’m going to die. It was really intense to see how the world reacted to Dune: The First Part promoting positive energy to return to the desert. ”

His new film will hit theaters early on its release February 28, so the Canadian filmmaker should already be thinking about continuing the adventures of Paul Atreides. Well, it remains to wait and see if public reception will give him the courage to fly to the dunes of Arabia once again.