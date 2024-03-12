Man dies of bubonic plague, a disease carried by rats

On Friday March 8, the New Mexico Department of Health (United States) announced the death of a man from bubonic plague, a disease carried by rats.

“A Lincoln County man died of plague after being hospitalized for the illness,” a statement from the US Department of State (NMDOH) said.

“This tragic incident is a stark reminder of the threat posed by this ancient disease and highlights the need for community awareness and proactive measures to prevent its spread,” said state public health veterinarian Erin Phipps.

A disease carried by rats

As NMDOH states, this bacterial disease is carried by rodents and is usually transmitted to humans through the bites of infected fleas. “It is also spread through direct contact with infected animals, including rodents, wildlife and pets,” the institute said.

Transmission occurs particularly through pets, which “can bring infected fleas from dead rodents into the home, thus putting family members at risk.”

First since 2020

Bubonic plague is a rare disease, as this is the first human case of plague in the state since 2021, and the last death in New Mexico was in 2020.

To prevent the risks, state health officials recommend preventing pets from traveling and hunting.

An environmental assessment will also be conducted in the region to identify ongoing threats. In February, a second case of bubonic plague was identified in Oregon.