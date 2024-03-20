Immersion in the pharmacy that has become an oasis in the middle of the medical desert

The fog has given way. You have to cross fields, orchards, blindly trust the GPS so as not to get lost, expect nothing from rare signposts, and calmly drive, one tractor, then nod another between two plots of land. Under the new March sunshine, this valley in rural Lot-et-Gironne finally shows Caeneuil. The Lede, one of the confluences, flows through the center of the castle village, where several medieval castles still stand. A man walks his dog. “Could you show me the pharmacy, please?” ” He points to the top of the village, where a gleaming pharmacy stands in front of a large car park, where we can see the steady rhythm of “customers” coming and going. Kamal Larguet’s pharmacy covers an area of ​​300 m², and…

The fog has given way. You have to cross fields, orchards, blindly trust the GPS so as not to get lost, expect nothing from rare signposts, and calmly drive, one tractor, then nod another between two plots of land. Under the new March sunshine, this valley in rural Lot-et-Gironne finally shows Caeneuil. The Lede, one of the confluences, flows through the center of the castle village, where several medieval castles still stand. A man walks his dog. “Could you show me the pharmacy, please?” ” He points to the top of the village, where a gleaming pharmacy stands in front of a large car park, where you can see the steady rhythm of “customers” coming and going. Kamal Larguet’s pharmacy covers an area of ​​300 m², and this morning, the entrance At, volunteers of the association are delivering colorectal cancer screening kits.

Loïc Déquier / South West

Madison, 20, just arrived, with a fever and sore throat. “I was unable to make an appointment with a doctor in Saint-Livréd, I came to the terminal, for a teleconsultation at the pharmacy. » Madison, armed with her Vital Card, will save herself in a “video” with a doctor she doesn’t know, located on a platform somewhere on Earth, behind the box’s closed door. The terminal, in addition to the screen, provides some basic equipment: a blood pressure monitor, a thermometer, a stethoscope, a lamp to illuminate the throat. Ten minutes later, Madison arrives to report her consultation with pharmacist Kamal Larguet. She must undergo a double rapid test (TROD) for covid-angina, which will determine whether she should receive antibiotics. “We had to adapt, Cassenuil hasn’t had a doctor for three years,” Kamal begins. We had to train to widen the scope of our skills and especially to respond to quasi-emergencies. » Locked in another box, the pharmacist will examine the young girl with all the usual precautions and forward the result. No antibiotics for Madison, but paracetamol.

Loïc Déquier / South West

Guided diagnostics

Casseneuil Pharmacy is always full. Wisely, the villagers wait in a friendly queue. Georgette and Francois came to renew their medicine, prescription sheet and vital card in hand. 82 and 92 years of age. “Ah, it’s not the atmosphere anymore,” they lament. We lost our family doctor a few years ago, and since then we go to the Saint-Livred office, but they all lack a bit of humanity, he never has time, no one asks us for news anymore. the family Before, with our doctor, we knew each other, today, it is a credit card and most of all a watch. And you don’t have to hang around… » blasts the lively Martin who runs to the couple and kisses them lovingly. Martine was a hairdresser in Casseneuil for over forty years. “Fortunately we have a pharmacist at home,” she assures us, “last summer I was bitten by a tick, and it was here that I could show my bite and get all the advice, without waiting for days. Doctor video after medical consultation , I was prescribed antibiotics. At least in the pharmacy, they know us and they accommodate. »

Loïc Déquier / South West

Kamal Largat never stops. On the other hand, while serving his patients, he takes time to take an interest in their health and give knowledgeable advice on taking medicines. With him, two other assistant pharmacists and six pharmacists complete the team, for if there are not more than 2,500 souls in Casseneuil, there are about 7,000 in the whole Lot Valley. The pharmacist adds, “We don’t just dispense medicines, we play an intermediary role between patients and doctors, we filter semi-emergencies to free up more urgent slots. The reality is, we’re being hit hard by this medical desert, we’ve had to reinvent our role. I left university twenty-four years ago, today I am 48 years old and I had to pursue training, equip myself, expand. A pharmacist on the team is about to retire, unsure of finding a replacement, the medical desert is for everyone. »

The rise of teleconsultation

Today, he has become a vaccine-prescriber for children as young as 11, giving him the role of preventive caregiver. “We need to provide guidance and advice, our role as pharmacists has expanded significantly. I am responsible for distributing screening kits for colorectal cancer, and I explain their usefulness and how they work. I do a lot of trod, rapid tests and teleconsultation support: in general, young people get through easily with the terminal, but older people need support. With a daily patient base of 250 people, we are not idle. » A Casseneuil pharmacist installed its teleconsultation terminal about a year ago. If, at first, some patients were a little wary of this modern tool, with the progress of the medical desert, they had to come to terms with it.

Loïc Déquier / South West

“We are seeing an increase in teleconsultation in our rural area,” admits Camal Larguet. This is a way to respond to semi-emergencies, free up treatment space for scarce doctors and provide relief to patients more quickly. A year ago, about thirty people used the terminal every month, today there are 70, and during the epidemic, it doubles, it triples, waiting time can even be an hour before being caught. The system is secure, but my role is essential to translate, to control. There’s a lot of pressure on us, a lot more than when I started, that’s for sure. But I must know my limits and respect them. I am not a doctor. » A young mother with a newborn baby needs a non-allergenic formula. Behind him comes Mena, 8 months pregnant, with her two children, one of whom has a fever: “If I can’t make an appointment with a doctor, I come to the pharmacy and often, he will give me advice . I’m confident and that keeps me from running towards Saint-Livrad. »