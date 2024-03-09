Man charged with murder after woman stabbed to death – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI, Florida – A chilling incident has shaken the peace of a quiet apartment complex in Doral, with the arrest of Jose Ernesto Sanchez, 57, for the alleged fatal stabbing of Solange Sanchez Aguilar, 52, in what appears to be a tragic case. domestic violence.

Miami Dade police responded to an emergency call the night before, arriving at the complex, located at the intersection of 2541 Northwest and 84th Avenue in Doral, only to find the victim’s lifeless body.

Amid shock and horror, a neighbour, who chose to remain anonymous, expressed her despair: “I haven’t heard anything because I live on the other side. Horrible, tragic, horrible.” His words reflect the sense of anguish that pervades the residents of this condominium.

According to initial reports, the gruesome incident took place after a physical altercation between the accused and the victim, the man fatally using a knife. The tragedy has stunned residents of the complex, many of whom now feel unsafe in their homes.

“Anyone can enter the gate if they follow the cars entering and the cameras don’t even work,” said the same neighbor.

To this day, important questions about the tragic event remain unanswered, such as the relationship between the two people. What is known is that Jose Ernesto Sanchez faces a felony charge of second-degree murder.

Meanwhile, the Doral community is in a state of shock and anxiety, searching for answers and, most of all, waiting for justice for the lives lost in this horrific incident.