Generation Z turns their backs on university, preferring to become carpenters or plumbers

Generation Z has entered the labor market to completely transform it. You could say that they are the first to care deeply about mental health and well-being, and value these factors more than that. Boomers They associate it with money or Millennials with status. Recent research by professional consulting firm Deloitte describes them “Those who mark the beginning and end of trends, influential and influential.”

It is not surprising then that many young people give up on the idea of ​​going to university and increasingly gravitate towards manual occupations such as construction, carpentry or plumbing, which often top the list of jobs with the highest happiness rates. Ultimately, this change in mindset not only guarantees them a position in the shortest possible time, It also saves them thousands of dollars in student debt. They are smart and grounded at the same time.

And the planets seem to be aligned for this generation. Attitudes have been syncretized with A significant shortage of skilled workers in the United States, mostly caused by the retirement of older electricians, plumbers and welders. This has increased the cost of labor and consequently wages.

Fastest growing salary

According to data from payroll services provider ADP cited by The Wall Street Journal, the average salary for new hires in the construction sector rose 5.1% last year to $48,089. In contrast, new hires in professional services earned US$39,520 annually, up just 2.7% from 2022.

ADP says this is the fourth year in which the average annual salary of new construction workers has eclipsed the earnings of new hires in both professional and information services fields, such as accountants or computer maintenance workers.

In parallel, vocational training programs for trades have seen their own increase in enrollment as overall enrollment at community colleges and four-year institutions has declined. Tuition in trade school for a period of two years It could cost about US$14,000, almost nothing Compared to an MBA of around $200,000.

The number of students enrolled in vocationally focused community colleges increased 16% in 2023, the highest level since the National Student Information Center began tracking such data in 2018, the Journal reported. Lines of opting students Construction During the same period there was an increase of 23%, while those in programs aimed at providing training in vehicle repair. HVAC (Acronym for installation work for heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems).

The first step to a profitable business

This trade offers not only a secure career path, but also a steadily growing income and many young people believe that they have the potential to be a lucrative entrepreneurial path. In workplaces such as automobile repair shops, some annual salaries reach six figures.

Colby Dale, 19, who attends trade school for auto repair, told the Wall Street Journal that He plans to start his own company, which will eventually expand into custom body work. “I always thought it was a hobby,” he said of his love for cars. “But I realized it was a dream I could actually follow.”

His father, a director of global technical sales based in Spokane, Washington, has begun investing “college tuition money” in his son’s decision. And he plans to do the same with Colby’s younger brother, who wants to open his own welding business, and believes they both have great potential. “I hope one day they earn much more than me.“, said.

Demand for apprenticeships, which allow students to combine work experience with courses paid for by employers, has also skyrocketed. A survey by software company Jobber found that 75% of high school and college students are interested in vocational schools that offer paid on-the-job training.

