Make a video game for two in just a few months? Is the crazy challenge of this beautiful game successful?

Two developers, a composer and a few months… that’s all it took to bring to life the shortest game at the beginning of the year, but clearly the best thought out. Not enough time to spend 40 hours on FF7 Rebirth, I chose to play 3 hours in Minami Lane and I’m not disappointed!

Minami Lane, from game jams to wholesome games

Minami Lane is one story above. The story of two developers and a musician who participate in a game jam: the well-known Ludum Dare. We are now in October 2022. In 48 hours, they were set Poda Wants A Statue!. This is a beautiful management game in which a giant panda threatens to destroy everything if you don’t build his statue as soon as possible. Simple and effective, the title manages to stand out. It ranks eleventh in the general rankings (all equal out of 1703 games). A special mention for DA who managed to bring the game to fourth place in the series “Graphics.” Based on this well-deserved success, our little team will finally make it to the big leagues: Poda Wants A Statue! Market the game inspired by This new venture launched on September 11 and is called, you guessed it, Minami Lane.

The original plan was to complete the game in 3 months. A pretty crazy bet when we know that only two of them are involved in the development of the title, Zakku Dealing only with music. Add to that the fact that one of the developers has to keep his pin store going (at least as cute as the game) and you have a daunting task. Surprisingly, the challenge was not met. It will ultimately take them 5-6 months of hard work to bring their dream game to life. But be careful, even for a small game like Minami Lane it’s not much. No fewer than 1,300 visuals were created to bring the game’s beautiful streets to life. As the release approaches, working hours increase and even surpass the future milestone of 35 hours/week.

ðŸ¦ ðŸ ¡ðŸš² Minami Lane D-2 ðŸ“…âœ¨ðŸŒ¸ During the development of Minami Lane, we completed 302 Trello tasks of various sizes, pushed 938 commits, and fixed 57 non-trivial bugs. See the difference in planning between our first and last week of work! pic.twitter.com/meZTEi9Qtx — Doot âœ¨ðŸ ¡ðŸš² Minami Lane out now ðŸ“…ðŸŒ¸ (@doot_dodo) February 26, 2024

How do we know all this? Well because, as the release approaches, one of the developers, dootHe took care to share an information every day on the development on his social networks. And yes, the interesting thing about the process of making this title is that the developers are very interestingly transparent. While browsing the X account (formerly Twitter). dootWe can learn more about the choice of name, tools used, effects (Gourdlets, Boba Simulator, etc.) or even abandoned mechanics. And it’s true that I’m a little sad to learn that the game won’t have a Tanuki Pokédex… But aside from causing this very personal bit of frustration, this sharing of information has a dual use: That players understand the work that led to the creation of this mini game and that even young developers have the tools to start their own ventures. I admit that I really appreciate this approach. But then, did my enjoyment last long after the game started? Spoiler: Of course yes!

Welcome to Minami Lane! Build your own street in this cozy and casual little management game! Unlock new buildings, manage your stores and make sure your villagers are happy completing missions and filling your street with love!

Game Pitch on Steam

Minami Lane is out now! A healthy games title, you’ll build houses to add villagers to, then increase their happiness by building shops and attractions, including ramen shops, boba cafes, bookstores, and more. ðŸ” Retweet this in the next 24 hours for a chance to win a Steam Key pic.twitter.com/CWEYjbfniC — Wholesome Games (@_wholesomegames) February 28, 2024

Superiority across the best game?

Minani Lane is a beautiful Japanese street management game. The goal is to develop your street by welcoming new villagers and adapting the store’s supply to demand, building new buildings, etc., to gain more satisfaction and money. The game offers two sandbox modes (one uninhibitedly creative and the other more challenging and restrictive) and five missions. This gives a longevity of two to four hours. Because yes, we can solve this issue immediately: Minami Lane is a short game and may not appeal to everyone. Now, it should be noted that the price is also low (€4.99 with a 20% promotion for launch). But the most important thing is that Minami Lane is definitely a short game, but above all A game in which every last second has been carefully thought out.

It doesn’t risk getting lost in offering thousands of items to title, even if it means having to pull one often. Here, we focus on quality, not quantity. In Minami Lane, everything is controlled and thought out. It ranges from small animations to visually detailed buildings, including the inhabitants’ journeys and mechanics introduced as the game progresses. There’s a real sense of evolution that makes sense and helps avoid the impression of futility that’s typical of this type of game. Each mission offers a new management approach with new buildings and new dimensions to consider, further complicating and enriching the experience. All with a promise that, once again, will please some and repel others: Promise to never fail!

Minami Lane is a slightly better game. First of all, it’s cute and colorful as hell. The game has a realistic graphic style that is both minimal and detailed which will obviously be enough to attract some players. You can add a soundtrack that’s at least as beautiful as it manages to not be annoying in the long run, and that’s no small feat for a game like this! Second, as we mentioned, it’s an ultra-accessible management game. Whatever the mission, it is achievable. Clearly, the title is aimed at fans of casual games that aren’t necessarily for the management style. The message is clear: Go at your own pace, the most important thing is to be comfortable and have fun. And even if you like a bit of a challenge, it’s possible to spice up the experience a bit thanks to secondary objectives. It’s not really surprising to see that the developers have once again thought of everything and described the game “Dream Indie Production” Or collect very positive reviews on Steam.

Short, accessible, functional, well thought out, beautiful and warm, Minami Lane is a little candy of rare sweetness: it melts quickly in the mouth, but leaves a pleasant taste on the lips that does not fade. If you’re looking for a small, cute and light experience, this is definitely the game you need to start the year. Onsens, bubble tea and tanuki are yours! Minami Lane is available on PC from February 28 for the usual price of €4.99 (3.99 until March 6).