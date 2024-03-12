Its end has been announced, here’s the icon that will replace it

The ready-to-wear sector is performing poorly. In fact, many brands have had to close shop. Like this famous ready-to-wear brand that had to go out of business. Amidst these fixed closures, competition is increasing due to judicial liquidation and economic ups and downs. And the giants still in the market must redouble their efforts to retain their customers. Like Primark, for example, which offers unbeatable prices. That being said, the arrival of new ones in the market risks damaging…

Why is ready-to-wear going bankrupt?

Inflation, fierce competition on the web, health crisis… it’s hard for brands to keep their heads above water. Despite everything, Primark has always borne the cost. The Irish brand has also developed its points of sale throughout France. To attract lovers, she does not hesitate to focus on collaborations with major registered brands, such as Harry Potter, for example. But new rivals risk putting obstacles in its way with serious sales arguments… such as Noumi and its 40 stores in France. That is, almost double the number of Irish shops…

Who are Primark’s competitors?

After entering the sector ten years ago, Noumi is gradually establishing herself on the French scene. Which will surely hurt its rival. Indeed, the firm offers clothes at very attractive prices while at the same time offering a range of quality products. In short, the highest premium at an affordable cost. In fact, prices do not exceed 150 euros. So Noumi imposes itself with the belief of low prices without compromising on quality. So, you can easily find a t-shirt, skirt or shoes for less than 10 euros.

“Noumi will grow all over France”

Will this strategy be enough? “French-style Primark” To impose himself on the front of the stage? Last year, Naumi worked hard by opening new stores. Like this 1500m2 boutique very close to the Bastille or its point of sale in the Lyon region. The brand therefore wants to establish itself as the French leader by targeting 100 points of sale in small and medium-sized towns. In other words, to quote general manager Lynn Cass: “There are plenty of noumises that will grow all over France”. Contestants just have to watch out!

Noumi “doesn’t want to compete with Primark”

So what is Naomi’s miracle recipe? “It’s a bit more expensive than Primark but still fair compared to H&M”Indicates a customer, interviewed by our colleagues from Actu.fr. “A suit costs 60-70 euros. So it’s not wool, but they are cut really well. They are strong. He will work at Carré de Soie (Walks-en-Valin shopping centre, near Lyon, editor’s note)” In turn informs the seller. “We are not trying to compete with PrimarkLin still clarifies. This is not our concept. They are very low cost with basic collection ».