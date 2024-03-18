Finally the big awaited game, which exceeds all expectations

A never ending story

In a desire for continuity with its predecessor, the adventures of reincarnation That’s exactly where it begins Remake The end was coming. A familiar player from the original universe Final Fantasy VII He then learned, was pleasantly surprised Zack Fair eventually survived Shinra’s attacks – an element whose impact nevertheless influences a large part of the original story.

But this revelation is not so much that it serves as an objective note, viz Introducing famous spinners. As a reminder, these new institutions in the 1997 game gave rise to several principles; The most popular to identify them as many Spectra is supposed to ensure easy handling of incidents Final Fantasy VII Name first. A nicely convoluted idea, but far from pointless, thus justifying the inspiration for the new version and its alternate plot by Tetsuya Nomura and company.

“Surprise, bitch. I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me.”

Because this is the main bias of the developer : A new iteration offering something new without ignoring the old. Many feared the possible entanglement of a game that was iconic enough that it didn’t need to find flaws. But instead of stupidly reproducing the thing by improving the graphics – and which graphics – Remake established the possibility of parallel events, thus leaving room for the unexpected. Certainly, this first installation remained rather faithful to his matrix, with the exception of his last work. It was then a question of an ambitious proposal, but whose promises seemed only half fulfilled.

Great loss has overtaken us, Because this opus can actually be conceived as a prologue Its founder is eager to set up the pillars properly. FF7 Remake Opening up a whole new realm of possibilities, in and out reincarnation There was uncertainty for a long time. Some have seen it as a sign of war. Square Enix didn’t prove them wrong.

The Art of War

Before getting to the heart of the matter, a public service announcement seems in order: without wishing to play psycho-rigid purist, this trilogy may be more or less accessible to neophytes, Above all, it was considered a love letter to early recognition.

If it seems relevant to insist on this point, it is precisely because it is the spice of this venture. Yes, it is possible to immerse yourself in this universe without sanding down its basics. But we can only recommend one or two summary videos on this topic enough for the so-called beginners. Better appreciate the disparities between the 1997 mythology and the story directed by Motomu Toriyama.. But now let’s get down to business (and by “serious” we of course mean “wild statement”).

fire of love

Those who were enticed by the narrative choices and gameplay Remake Will not be disappointed with the trip, since then reincarnation Reuses codes to display them better. Less linear, more daring, more organic and immersive, Better dynamic, and above all, more emotional : This second part has clearly learned from some of the shortcomings suffered by its predecessor.

The combat systems themselves aren’t all that different, except that encounters benefit from smoother movement, more varied attack modes, and a handful of new skills. We will point that out too with undeniable relief AI related to allies seems to have improved drastically (Because in all honesty, the independent characters under the player’s control act like incompetent idiots so far).

Synergy

But the main interest of this sequel paradoxically lies in the additional content for various encounters and other final bosses. Indeed, many have claimed for a course that will not be limited to the PMT (monster-treasure holder) syndrome that they regretfully suffer from. Remake. The title ends with the departure of Midgar, The prospect of an open world smelled like an implied promise ; And here again, Square Enix has not failed in the task.

only reincarnation proposal Amount of regions to explore Depending on the chapters (including the iconic gold saucer), but most of all it encourages the player to venture there liberally. A plethora of side quests and other mini-games Expertly designed. And given the visual quality of this opus, how can we not be seduced by these various escapes? In addition to the ever more flawless cinematics of the license, this new entry into the universe The final fantasy enjoy Absolutely stunning overall aesthetic And the different textures you have to greet while drying your emotional tears.

If you want some, here it is

The Odyssey and Other Legends

Those who however prefer to get straight to the point and want to limit themselves to the main search will have plenty for their agent despite everything. First, because it is relatively significant (it is necessary to consider Between 35 and 45 hours of gameplay depending on the chosen difficulty mode), but above all, because its progression is obviously designed to keep the player in suspense from start to finish.

reincarnation Looks like a lot of fun Defy any expectations and impose your own rhythm. Some impatient people will certainly gnash their teeth, and perhaps we will be inclined to pity them. The fact is that The title shows an undeniable respect for each of its protagonists, thus forcing the story to examine relevant experiences from time to time (and go ahead, try not to shed your little tears at the end of the chapter dedicated to Red XIII). So everyone enjoys their little moment of glory, including newcomers like Cid, Yuffie, Cait Sith, and even a certain ex-Turk whose return is the subject of much anticipation.

We too cloud… us too

As Cloud seduces Sephiroth from every street corner, like a schoolgirl fantasizing about her first crush, adventures follow each other without succumbing to futility. Of course, some are more attractive than others, and if there’s a single soft underbelly it’s possible to attack. reincarnation (a gritty tale of cats and box throwing that will drive you absolutely bonkers), that’s all. Otherwise, the game enthusiastically tries to vary the stakes, settings, and even musical themes, without ever losing sight of the political-ecological myth Final Fantasy VII Draws all its essence.

Square Enix being Square Enix, remarkably careful writing shouldn’t be enough. So instead of focusing on getting their odyssey from point A to point B, Hamaguchi, Toriyama and Nomura also wanted to Many depend on changes in temporalities, maintaining the mystery surrounding them.

While Square Enix promises you an exciting future

Are these mirages, corresponding realities, multiverses? Or maybe all of these at once? We will leave the player free to make his own guesses. As far as we’re concerned, we’ll just point it out Fans of the first date couldn’t have dreamed of a more beautiful tribute, and now we eagerly await the next opus.

Testing was conducted on PS5. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is available on PS5 from February 29.