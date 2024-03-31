Mackel Osorbo was kept incommunicado in prison

A political prisoner Macal Osorbo Castillo He has been held incommunicado and in solitary confinement since last Tuesday, condemned activist Anonymous Ramos.

“He called for the last time on Tuesday of this week. It’s not normal because McCall calls every day from Monday to Friday. Today other trusted inmates called his wife to inform her that Macal is being taken to the punishment cell because they don’t want to give him a phone and he has protested,” Ramos reported on Facebook.

A member of the San Isidro movement explained that when three days pass without receiving a call from Osorbo, they sound the alarm. “It sounds like an exaggeration, but it is not. Every day, every minute that Mackel spends there, he is in danger,” he warned.

In recent weeks, Dissatisfied and co-writer of the song “Homeland and life“Has faced prison oppressors to protect his rights.

“Mekal knows very well what his life is worth, but there are limits that he is not willing to cross for others. If you don’t do it this way, you will die already. If the mafia dominates Cuba, what is left for the prisons, where abuse and corruption are the order of the day and the worst part is always done by political prisoners?” Ramos stressed.

The activist recalled that US Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz recently sent a letter to United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, supporting the release of Castillo, Luis (Manuel Otero Alcantara) and all political prisoners.

Ramos warned that while Cuban prisons always have prisoners on hunger strike, others are recovering, such as José Cervantes, who just finished one.

In addition, he condemned the repressive conditions suffered by political prisoners, and mentioned the dire situation of Roberto Fonseca, Juan Enrique Pérez and Lizandra Góngora, the latter admitted alone several kilometers from their homes and their children.

“His daughter was able to see Ferrer (José Daniel) after more than a year without a regular visit, only to find that he was still alive, but in a dehumanizing condition,” Ramos explained.

Cuban rapper El Funky also condemned the abuse against Osorbo and visual artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara: “Luisma still disagrees and now Mackel is in the punishment cell because they don’t even want to give him a phone and he protested.”

The organization Amnesty International last Friday Expressed concern about the situation of political prisoners in CubaAmong them is the rapper Osorbo, who has been a victim of repression on several occasions.

He urgently called on Cuba to immediately and unconditionally release all those detained for exercising their right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Apart from Osorbo, the organization also demanded the freedom of prominent opposition leaders, activists and artists, mentioned in it. JOSE DANIEL FERRAR GARCIAPatriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU), already Otero AlcantaraFounder of San Isidro MovementFrom whom there is no news since March 21.

“Today he didn’t call and he had the right to his regulatory call,” the artist’s Facebook page slammed last Thursday.

“We need help! Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara and all Cuban political prisoners must be released immediately. Prison is a danger to all, they can be attacked by other prisoners, and they can be infected by regime forces… This The consequences of all violence can be unbelievable. “This is torture for them and for their families and friends!” the publication demanded.

Osorbo and Otero have been in prison for nearly three years for demonstrating against the regime.