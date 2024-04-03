Lunar, the Cheetahs play on Friday when they are expected at Claremont… to face ASM in the Challenge Cup on Saturday

A rugby-only calendar… This Friday, Bloemfontein Leopards (South Africa) welcome Airlink Pumas in the South African Cup. Problem, on Saturday (1:30 pm), they are expected to face ASM Clermont in the round of 16 of the Challenge Cup at the Marseille-Michelin Stadium…

It makes no sense. This Tuesday morning, at around 9:30, Cheetahs announced on their social networks their next match against ASM Clermont in the round of 16 of the Challenge Cup. This is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, at 1:30 p.m.

But a few hours later, shortly before 2:30 p.m., South African club Bloemfontein met its supporters… this Friday, April 5 (6 p.m.) at the Toyota Stadium. On the agenda, a match between Cheetahs and Airlink Pumas as part of the third day of the South African Cup.

This provincial competition does not take into account the European Cup calendar, unlike the United Rugby Championship in which the South African provinces of the Sharks, Bulls, Lions and Stormers participate.

Cheetah coach Heaviz Fourie, who has a bigger squad (due to provincial coaching) will therefore likely favor one competition over the other. The group he will take to Auvergne will be announced this Friday afternoon. It should be composed of its best elements in all possible ways.