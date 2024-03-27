“Luckily I started on that side…” He finds a pencil in his Burger King sandwich, the chef compensates him with a simple menu.

necessary

A Burger King customer found a children’s pencil in his burger. The fast-food chain compensated him with a simple medium menu.

He certainly didn’t expect such a surprise when he brought his daughter to Burger King. The 56-year-old Alsatian found a pencil in a cheeseburger at a restaurant in Altkirch (Haute-Rhin) last December. Latest news from Alsace.

Also Read:

Burger King opens in June and is recruiting for its second establishment in the Ruthenian area

“On the second bite, I said to myself, there’s a bone…“, says the fifty-year-old, who also reported this unusual story Parisian. “The marker was well hidden, nothing sticking out of the paper. Fortunately I started it on the side, not in the direction of the pencil,” he continues.

Voucher for repairs

The father of the family feared more harm than good because he didn’t choke when he swallowed the pencil. He then went to the counter to report the problem and the staff gave him a new sandwich. “If that reassures you, our pencils are food safe“, then a young employee told him, trying to calm the situation with a touch of humor.

Also Read:

Lourdes Burger King will open between late April and early May

Determined to seek compensation, the customer sent an email to the fast food chain the next day. After much discussion, Burger King finally offered a voucher for a medium menu, which costs roughly between 8 and 12 euros. The return was deemed “a bit ridiculous” by the customer, who also alerted health officials via mail.