No more brooms to clean Lidl hits with its relocation at absolutely insane prices – Tuxboard

Lidl Continues to create excitement with its new products! This week, the firm is breaking sales records with this spray broom for just 9 euros! That’s all you need for quality cleaning!

Quality cleaning at Lidl

To keep a clean house, it is necessary to equip yourself with the best accessories. Gloves, rags, dusters… You also need household products such as window cleaners, wooden floors, floor cleaners.

Or degreaser, dishwashing liquid, bleach, dishwashing tablets and more… LidlEverything you need to clean your home the way it should be.

The firm markets a product that continues to create buzz… a mop with a sprayer and removable tank. It’s more practical to use because it doesn’t require multiple trips to the bucket or sink to clean the mop.

It is an ideal product for cleaning floors very quickly. And this, thanks to the metered mist sprinkler. Cleaning is immediately easy and very economical, as it uses as little cleaning fluid as possible.

So it is a very low price product in the store. In fact, it’s only €9.99. Which represents a 23% decrease in So Lidl.

The broom Lidl There is a movable cleaning plate. This means it fits into every corner of your home. This is how you can remove dust from your home!

This broom from the German brand is very easy to use thanks to its soft-coated handle. This allows a very good grip when cleaning the floor.

A great, very effective model!

Lidl Offers you mop covers made from recycled materials. This is certified according to “Global Recycle Standard”. This mop has a removable 500 ml reservoir.

Sure, this broom is very easy to use. Just fill its small tray with water. On the discount firm’s website, the reviews are very good.

Please note that this product has approximately 227 ratings. So its average rating is 4.4 out of 5 stars. Which is very good. A customer says so. ” I am happy, I clean quickly every day. And that makes it easy for me the stain“

Another user also says that he is very satisfied with his purchase: “ I use the squeegee every day to “wipe” because the animals. I fill the tank with soapy water, which refreshes the house in no time. Perfect ! »

once again, Lidl Hit it hard with this new quality broom. It will not give you back problems due to its handle which is 1.25 meters long. It also has an ergonomic design.

So it’s a model that has everything to please! This way, you will be able to clean without any hindrance or major hassle. So “scrubbing, cleaning, sweeping” will become part of the fun, as the Zouk machine would say so well.

In this era of inflation, this sprinkled broom Lidl promises to be unanimous. Besides, it sells like hotcakes in stores. So don’t waste any more time! Because you risk missing out on a good deal.