Here’s the risk you take if you tamper with the Linky meter

On Wednesday March 6, Enedis once again focused on hacking electricity meters. The scam involves manipulating a home’s electricity usage, thus reducing energy bills.

The modus operandi of this fraud is very simple. Criminals travel to customers’ homes, pose as maintenance agents sent by Enedis and make illegal arrangements. They will manipulate the meter, so that it only counts a small portion of the home’s energy consumption.

The result: reduced energy bills to the delight of consumers. Therefore, Enedis launched a warning through a press release published on March 6, these agents do not represent the electricity distribution network. Enedis describes these scams as “ Dangerous and illegal modifications to the electrical panels of its customers, thus distorting their electricity consumption “

On the other hand, the group explains that it “ Not undertaking any commercial canvassing ” Likewise, he affirms that he is “not Sells any product or service that alters the integrity of its customers’ electrical panels in order to partially or fully reduce the amount they pay for the electricity they consume. ” In the same press release, the company recalls that its interventions ” Always subject to calling notice or appointment previously agreed with the customer “

Enedis threatens customers involved in fraud with legal action

At a time when energy costs are on the rise and some subsidies are facing an end, many consumers may be tempted by this scam. The company announced that it systematically files complaints and recalls that energy theft can result in heavy criminal penalties, up to 1 million euros in fines and 10 years in prison for gang fraud. Organized crime, as well as other crimes are provided for. In the Penal Code for. Those who illegally alter meters can be prosecuted, as can Enedis customers who admit to cheating.

In the same press release, the company invites its customers to report these fraudulent actions, by calling the dedicated platform on 09 70 83 19 70. If in doubt, customers can also approach the Department of Fraud Suppression (DGCCRF). Enedis also wanted to showcase the work it is supporting and which is “ Electrical connection, installation of linked meters, recording of electricity consumption, troubleshooting of electrical problems after power outages, and electricity contract work at the request of energy suppliers. “