Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorced

While rumors of a split were rife for months, the actress and choreographer have recorded the end of their story, a spokesperson for the former couple confirmed. peopleThis Friday March 8.

For several months now, rumors have been swirling around the alleged separation between Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied. magazine people Since then, it has been confirmed this Friday March 8 that the actress and the choreographer had divorced. The actress actually filed for divorce in July 2023. A final decision was later taken in February in France. A spokesperson for Natalie Portman has confirmed the information. The actress must have gone through a tough time.

“In the beginning, it was really difficult for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped her through the worst,” explained one of her relatives. people. “Natalie has had a really difficult and painful year, but she is getting stronger and enjoying time spent with family, friends and work.” An ordeal in which the heroine of Black Swan (2010) can significantly count on the support of her friend, actress Kristin Scott Thomas, another unnamed source said. here is .

“Family Unit”

According to the magazine, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied may have agreed to “maintain a certain family unity.” The actress and choreographer may have thus “managed to reach an amicable understanding regarding the custody of the children,” an unnamed source told the weekly. And will do anything to save his 12-year-old son Aleph and his 7-year-old daughter Amalia. “His biggest priority was to ensure a smooth transition for his children,” said one witness people. She and Ben truly love their children and are also focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important to them. “

According to here is, Benjamin Millepied may have found a home away from his Parisian apartment. In February, parents and children may also have flown to the United States to meet their loved ones, on the occasion of Amalia’s birthday. Although the divorce between Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied will confuse the actress, who went to France in 2014.

“She never envisioned getting a divorce even though she made many concessions for it…” said the anonymous witness. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied will now focus on their respective goals. The first will be in Los Angeles for the Oscars and her women’s football club is busy in Angel City. The second devotes himself to his artistic projects, and will write “a new episode of his emotional life”.

