Corbis insults Marcelino after his nightmarish evening

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

It was a return that was obviously anticipated and which the OM supporters at the velodrome “celebrated” with a monstrous bronca as his name approached and Marcelino’s face appeared on the velodrome’s giant screen every time. A few months after his hasty departure from Marseille, Marcelino returned to Marseille for a very bad evening, as his Villarreal team received a real slap (0-4).

A bad evening that the Spanish coach bounced back from later. “Until the first goal, everything was going well. But later on, what really hurt us was that we conceded the second goal too quickly and we struggled to come back. I repeat, I am to blame and I did not make the best decisions before and during the match. I think taking stock is very easy for me. Our opponents were superior in duels, intensity and efficiency. And we played well below our level,” said the Spanish coach after the match.

“Look at his stupid face”

A Marcelino who, in addition to these football lessons received by Jean-Louis Gasset, also suffered insults from Roland Corbis! Marcelino’s former coach, an RMC consultant for many years, was caught lashing out at Marcelino on set after Live, who was notably described as a “dickhead”. “What is this Marcelino’s evening, it is not even a nightmare, it is disgusting, it is a scandal!” Look at his stupid face,” Corbis said, probably thinking he wouldn’t be heard…