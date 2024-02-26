Looking sultry and sparkling, Jessica Chastain impresses in a strapless dress opposite Natalie Portman.

The race for the Oscars is on! A few hours after the SAG Awards, the Film Independent Spirit Awards also presented their awards on Sunday, February 25 in Santa Monica. And the stars did not shy away from the red carpet: many of them traveled and were not stingy with their outfits!

For the stars of Hollywood, the month of February is a long succession of ceremonies: for several weeks, the race for the Oscars has been in full swing and numerous award ceremonies have been organized. But this weekend, the cast had an especially important job: Just hours after the SAG Awards, the Film Independent Spirit Awards were held in Santa Monica.

But not enough to impress some actresses, who are shining on this second red carpet in less than 24 hours. And especially Anne Hathaway: After shining in a blue dress on stage Saturday evening with Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep, the actress this time chose a Valentino jumpsuit with silver sequins that perfectly highlighted her figure.

Sculpted, she let her hair down and looked absolutely gorgeous. As did Natalie Portman, who came solo and opted for a red Balmain ensemble consisting of a short jacket and loose mini-skirt. A very original dress, decorated with large flowers, which shows her long legs and which smells like spring!

Jessica Chastain also chose a floral pattern. With her long red hair loose down her back, the mother-of-two wore an impressive strapless blue dress that showed off her skin and looked stunning in front of photographers.

