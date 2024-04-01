LIVE – War in Ukraine: Russian occupation officer killed in car bomb blast

An official of the Russian occupation of eastern Ukraine was killed in a “car bomb” explosion in Starobilsk on Monday, the head of the pro-Russian municipal administration said. “Our comrade is dead,” Vladimir Chernev wrote on Telegram, adding that an investigation was underway. Follow the latest information live.

Arrest of LGBT+ bar owner in Russia: A Russian court placed in pre-trial detention the owner of an LGBT+ bar whose two employees had already been arrested and targeted by “extremism” charges punishable by 10 years in prison. Prisons, while repression against sexual minorities has increased in Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure: Bomb blasts targeting infrastructure in Ukraine overnight Saturday into Sunday, killing at least one person in Lviv region (west), Ukrainian authorities claim to have shot down nine missiles and nine drones. In its daily report, the Russian military indicated that it had targeted Ukrainian electricity, gas and military industry-related infrastructure with missiles and drones.

New aid package for Ukraine: Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced that France would deliver “hundreds” of old but “still operational” armored vehicles and Aster missiles to Ukraine as the country struggles on the frontlines due to lack of adequate troops. Equipment good morning Hello and welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the conflict in Ukraine. Find here all the information related to this war started by Russia more than two years ago.

“Not a night or a day goes by without a Russian terrorist trying to tear our lives apart again”Condemned President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday.