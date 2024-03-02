Far-right President Javier Milli promises “struggle” to parliamentarians before asking for “patience” and “confidence” from the population – Liberation

In his first State of the Nation address, the president-elect in November once again delivered a bellicose speech. He also announced the closure of the public news agency Telem and the “anti-caste law”.

Javier Mille scheduled his long tirade for prime time, 9 pm, so that “As many Argentines as possible can listen to the president after work,” According to the presidency. In his first state of the nation speech punctuated by threats to his allies and messages to reassure the population, far-right Argentina’s president, Javier Milli, said on Friday he was determined to push his reforms further. “With or without support” policies. He also warned the parliamentarians who had struck first by reversing his set of deregulatory reforms (660 provisions) in February: “We will change the country for good (“) with all the legislative resources of the executive, with or without the support of political leaders.” He threatened.

He reminded deputies that he had been dealing with them in recent weeks “rat’s nest”, “corrupt”, “caste symbols” Politically, whether through decrees, regulatory changes or draft laws, it has tools “Fighting the budget deficit is the mother of the fight for us.” On the other hand, the head of state reached out to the political class, influential provincial governors, party leaders, former presidents. “The New Social Contract” Based on ten famous liberal principles: Budgetary balance “Non-negotiable”, Private property “insignificant”, A reduction in the level of public expenditure “historical” 25% of GDP, specifically. a “May Agreement”, As he named it, it would be symbolically signed in Córdoba (North) on May 25, the anniversary of the May Revolution (1810) that led to independence (1816).)

“Smoke Screen”

He then promised his population better days ahead. “It still takes time before we can reap its fruits Economic Sanitation and Reforms (â€¦) But for the first time in history, we are attacking the problem at its root. For this I ask you for patience and faith. he declared. “Efforts Will Be Worth It” They convinced Milley, whose government implemented a devaluation of more than 50% in less than three months, liberalized prices, extensive deregulation and drastic budget cuts. The president, who has been trumpeting his first results – a monthly budget surplus in January, unprecedented in twelve years – feels for the moment reassured by the polls. Despite the shock in purchasing power, there is a positive image of about 50%, which is not far from its score in the presidential election (56%). Support in elections that did not prevent the first demonstrations and a general strike at the end of January a few weeks after taking office.

The ultraliberal president also took a long list of twenty years of government policy “poor”, Qualify it “morally and intrinsically unjust bankruptcy” Of which only one benefited “Political Caste”, Before announcing the project of “Anti-Race Act”, With various proposals including a limit on the mandate of union leaders, a reduction in the number of parliamentary assistants, an end to benefits for former presidents. He eventually announced the closure of the public press agency Telum (about 700 employees), one of the media outlets that was under the watchful eye of the new government, which he said had become. “Advertising Agency” Peronist governments.

abusive speech “He who put all flesh on the griddle”, Pro-Miley MP Jose Luis Aspert was welcomed while left-wing MP Mariam Bregman condemned “A smokescreen to stop us from talking about what we’re going through, crazy prices, lack of food in soup kitchens, rising rents.”