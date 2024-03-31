LIVE – War in Ukraine: At least one dead after overnight Russian strike in West

During his Urbi et Orbi blessing (“for the city and the world”, editor’s note) for the Easter holiday at the Vatican this Sunday, Pope Francis called for a “general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine”, “reiterating” his appeal not to fall into the arms race. .”

“While calling for respect for the principles of international law, I call for a general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine,” Argentina’s sovereign pontiff launched in front of some 60,000 faithful. “Let us not allow the ongoing hostilities to seriously affect the civilian population who are now exhausted, especially the children. How much suffering do we see in their eyes? Through their looks, they ask us: Why? Why so many deaths? Why Why? So much destruction?”

“War is always nonsense and defeat! Let us not allow the winds of war to grow stronger over Europe and the Mediterranean. Let us not give in to the logic of arms and rearmament,” he said. Continued to review numerous conflicts. Citing more than a dozen countries from the Middle East (Lebanon, Syria) to Africa (Sudan, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo) to Haiti, Burma or even Armenia and Azerbaijan are shaking the world.