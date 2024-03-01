Why was his coffin left open during the funeral?

The Russian dissident, who died in prison on February 16, was buried in Moscow this Friday according to Orthodox tradition. Despite Kremlin warnings against any “unauthorized” demonstrations, crowds gathered to pay their respects.

Alexei Navalny was buried in Moscow this Friday, March 1. Thousands of people gathered to pay their respects to the Russian fighter, who died on February 16 at an isolated penitentiary center in the Arctic.

In the images of the ceremony, we can see the open coffin during his religious funeral in a church in the Merino district, southeast of the Russian capital. A practice that is part of the Orthodox tradition.

Question of cremation

According to customs, Orthodox churches place the resurrection at the heart of the funeral rites of the deceased. The latter’s body thus occupies an important place during this moment. In this regard, as reported on the website of the Russian Church in France, “cremation of corpses is not part of the traditions”.

In principle unauthorized practice, however it is increasingly used. “The Soviet period made it a tool to fight religion” and today, it represents more than 60% of funerals, a solution to the lack of space in cemeteries and high ceremonies of the heart.

The body of Alexei Navalny during his funeral in Moscow this Friday March 1, 2024 © BFMTV

Open the coffin until burial

During the funeral, the coffin remains open, translating to “the ethereal presence of the deceased near his relatives and friends,” according to the obsÃ¨ques-infos website.

The deceased’s arms are crossed over his chest, his personal insignia is placed in his hand and his forehead is surrounded by a band on which a prayer is written. In the images, we can see that this was indeed the case for Alexei Navalny.

In countries with Orthodox culture, bodies are also transported to churches in open coffins. “In France, this practice is not tolerated,” mentions a funeral center in the metropolis of Lyon.

After the ceremony, the coffin may remain open until burial, as for Alexei Navalny. It was then closed before being buried. At that moment, “symbolically, family and loved ones are invited to throw a handful of earth on the coffin and kiss the cross held by the priest”.