LIVE – “No one was saved” at Al-Shifa hospital, says a paramedic

Ambulance driver says “nobody survived” at Al-Shifa hospital

At the devastated al-Shifa medical complex in Gaza, “the dead are scattered” and “no one is spared”, testified the director of an ambulance team in the north of the Palestinian territory, shortly after the withdrawal of the Israeli army. announced today.

Dozens of people come and go, surveying the extent of the damage among the rubble and buildings that have been completely or partially destroyed. A building with a charred facade is still on fire. Two youths push a bicycle, a donkey pulls a cart in which a few people are sitting, three men carry an injured man on a stretcher.

In Gaza City where Al-Shifa Hospital is located and its surroundings, April 1, 2024. — © IMAGO/Khaled Daoud \ apaimages / IMAGO/APAimages

“Disaster Against Humanity”

Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip, is in ruins, “it has been completely destroyed,” Fares Afanah, director of the ambulance team in northern Gaza, told AFP. “We must put an end to this massacre of civilians and children. No one was spared,” he says. The paramedic added, “Medical teams are still working on the ground to remove bodies and injured people from around and inside the medical complex.” Behind him, firefighters intervened to douse the flames in the building.

© IMAGO/Khaled Daoud \ apaimages / IMAGO/APAimages

“What is happening here is a disaster against humanity and the health system in the Gaza Strip,” he said. Buildings in the complex were “burnt and demolished”, he added, condemning “retaliation by the occupying forces” in a reference to Israel. He called on the world to “stop this genocide against our Palestinian people”.

A witness to the massive destruction in the huge complex shows bodies scattered on the road. “There is not even a bed for the patient,” said the man, who declined to be identified, adding sarcastically: “We will be buried here and we will not leave here.”