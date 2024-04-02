Basirou Dimay Faye took oath and became the fifth President of the country

Basirou Diomei Faye was sworn in on April 2, 2024 in Diamniadio. He has become the fifth President in the history of the country. He succeeds Mackie Sale as head of state from 2012 to 2024.

Mu SenegalBasirou Deomaye Faye, who two weeks ago was still in prison as an opposition candidate as well as a replacement candidate for Ousmane Sonko – Senegal’s African Patriots for Work, Ethics and the Fraternity (PASTEF) – and who was elected. In the first round of the presidency March 24, 2024, thus inaugurating the fifth and youngest president in his country’s history.

” Before God and before the nation of Senegal, I swear to faithfully fulfill the office of the President of the Republic of Senegal, to obey and faithfully observe the provisions of the Constitution and laws. “, he declared, raising his right hand in front of hundreds of Senegalese officials and eight African heads of state at the exhibition center in the new city of Diamniadio, near Dakar.

Basirou Dimaye Faye is officially sworn in RFI

Basirou Dimay Faye delivered his inaugural speech to thunderous applause.

Standing tall, in his dark suit with a green scarf and a golden necklace of the national order of Senegal, with a serious face, Bassirou Diomey Fay began by paying tribute to the Senegalese who elected him, our correspondent reports. Leigh-Lisa Westerhoff. ” Senegal won on March 24 “, he insisted to applause.

Basirou Diomay Faye did not fail to return to this three-year standoff between the outgoing president, Macky Sale, and his party, Pastef. An impasse that led to his imprisonment, but through it he maintained the urgency to regain national unity and a peaceful atmosphere in the country. A unified and humble speech like his previous statements.

The young president said he was aware of the deep desire of the Senegalese people for change. He promised to work tirelessly on it, to promote stability and African integration, as well as greater solidarity with neighboring countries on security issues. ” I desire a country of hope, a peaceful country, independent justice and a strong democracy, is my promise before God. Thus the President concluded his speech amid thunderous applause and shouts. Diamay President ! »

This is how the investiture ceremony ended in a very noisy exhibition hall at the Diamniadio conference center on the outskirts of Dakar.

The transfer of power is expected by the outgoing president at the Palace, in the center of the city, at the Palace. Mackie Saul did not attend the investiture ceremony this Tuesday morning.

Eight foreign heads of state made the trip, such as the Nigerian Bola Ahmed Tinubu for example, the president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), but also the president of Mauritania, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau or even Guinea Conakry.

Of particular note was the invitation extended to the three leaders of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), namely Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. Eventually, he became president of the transitional parliaments of Mali and Burkina Faso. And, according to sources close to the President, Basirou Dimaye Faye intends to approach him today. Because he will want to work for their return to Ecovas. In any case, the third change through the ballot box in Senegal’s history marks the end of the stay.

