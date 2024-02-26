Internet users are buying this airfryer for less than 50 euros

Airfryer has revolutionized the way many people cook on a daily basis. These appliances offer amazing power and capabilities, allowing you to save on electricity, but also on the fat present in your dishes. Even under 50 euros, you can find attractive models like the Silvercrest Airfryer SHFD 1500 B1. On the Lidl site, specialized in various devices, It is currently available at a price of 49.99 euros. You can learn more about buyer satisfaction with nearly twenty reviews for a 4 out of 5 star rating. For shipping, the item is immediately available for receipt within 3 business days. If you want to return it, you have 30 days to do so for free.

Discover the capabilities of the Lidl Airfryer

Silvercrest Airfryer SHFD 1500 B1 allows you to switch to easy, fast and most of all healthy cooking of your food. With a maximum power of 1,500 W, it can reach 200 °C to cook everything in the 2.2 L capacity tray. Thanks to everything it knows how to do, this air fryer allows you to fry, without oil, other preparation dishes, such as meat, vegetables and even desserts. To control the device, you have an LED display available with a touch control to control the temperature, but also a timer that can go up to 60 minutes.

Click here to avail Lidl’s offer on Silvercrest Airfryer

If you want more flexibility when delivering your packages, choose the “Locker” option at Lidl. The latter allows you to receive your packages in a locker. Thus, delivery is cheaper and the time slot is extended