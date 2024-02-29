Lidl launched its “first price” range to compete with Leclerc’s Eco + brand – Tuxboard

To counter Leclerc on its low prices, Lidl is in turn launching its own on dozens of references found in supermarkets.

Liddle and Leclerc are still at war. To overshadow its competitor, the discounter is being launched Its references at low prices To counter his rival’s strategy.

Celebrate the return of spring with a sign

Faced with inflation and high cost of living, Lidl doesn’t hesitate to play hardball! The German brand has always had a simple policy: Lower prices for same quality products as elsewhere.

It is with this simple formula that the brand has achieved its success with its customers. And this is a mere tenfold increase against the discounter’s offering which continues to grow every year. In France, Lidl opened its website for online shopping last year.

Now you can order your products from your couch! An easy way to shop and save time when you run out.

With the arrival of spring, Lidl is also here to help you start the next season. This will be punctuated by a change in your clothes. Or the desire to finally enjoy its outdoor spaces.

If you’re lucky enough to own one, the brand suggests you invite this luxury deckchair out there to enjoy the warm weather first. Have a pleasant time on this lounge chair that is on sale these days More than half its regular price at Lidl. Big deal!

And there are still good deals. They will also multiply when inflation has not had its last word. To help families make better use of their purchasing power, Lidl has decided to further reduce its food prices in its stores.

It’s not all about wheat… but we’re still missing 49% of the grains we want to compare ourselves to, and we’re not even talking about cacao 🙄 pic.twitter.com/19ktS9NY3k — Lidl France (@lidlfrance) January 12, 2024

Lidl still at war with Leclerc?

This means meeting customer expectations, says Lidl France boss Michel Biereau. But beat his current rival: Leclerc.

Because the rival brand boasts of being the cheapest, the discounter once again had to react. Lidl and Leclerc have been engaged in a merciless trade war for months.

With so many communications, two heavyweights of mass distribution are competing for the favor of consumers… To push its rival a little further, the German brand is responding these days with a new idea.

This will start its “first price” range, which is intended Overshadows Leclerc’s Eco+ range. In total, these should concern about sixty products. On BFM Business, Michel Biero explains his strategy.

“For years, the top prizes were hidden at the bottom of the shelves. Consumers are paying attention due to inflation. So, we align on prices. And we cannot say that Lidl is more expensive than the first prices which are less qualitative than our distributor brands”announced Lidl’s boss.

The statement seems to be aimed directly at Leclerc in the form of a bit of a spade. Michel Edouard Leclerc’s brand boasts of being the least expensive. And the latter is offended when Liddle attacks him by openly accusing him of lying!

“We should let him enjoy himself as much as he likes. Lidl finds it difficult to accept that it has been relegated to the French podium”, mocked Michel Edouard Leclerc, calling his competitor a “bad player”. One thing is certain that the price war between the two will not end anytime soon.