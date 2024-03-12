Line B’s return to service is still far off
premium item,
Reserved for subscribers
Keolis announced to unions that partial unemployment has been extended until May 19, 2024. This means that Line B, which has been completely closed since January 3, will not, at best, be put back into service before this date. For its part, Rennes Metropole announced that the first of twenty-five metro trains should be repaired next week.
Western France
Glen Recourt.
published on
The operator of the Rennes transport network, and therefore Line B of the metro, is out of service from January 3, 2024, this Tuesday, March 12, announced to the unions that the partial unemployment from February will be extended until Sunday May. 19.
This means that the company will not need crew till that date to operate the second metro line. Clearly, line B will not work until then.