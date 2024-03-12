Business

Line B’s return to service is still far off

Keolis announced to unions that partial unemployment has been extended until May 19, 2024. This means that Line B, which has been completely closed since January 3, will not, at best, be put back into service before this date. For its part, Rennes Metropole announced that the first of twenty-five metro trains should be repaired next week.

Line B of the Rennes metro during the first day of entry into service on September 20, 2022.

Line B of the Rennes Metro during its first day of entry into service on September 20, 2022. | Joel Le Gal/West-France Archives

Western France

Glen Recourt.



published on

The operator of the Rennes transport network, and therefore Line B of the metro, is out of service from January 3, 2024, this Tuesday, March 12, announced to the unions that the partial unemployment from February will be extended until Sunday May. 19.

This means that the company will not need crew till that date to operate the second metro line. Clearly, line B will not work until then.

