Bronca for Kylian Mbappé is whistled by the crowd at the Vélodrome

Kylian Mbappé
Frank Fife / AFP

The captain of the French team was whistled by the crowd in Marseille on Tuesday evening for France-Chile. Even his PSG partners.

Special Envoy to Marseilles

His entry was expected on the pitch of the Velodrome Stadium. Checked. With a question in mind. Will Kylian Mbappé be booed by the Marseille crowd on Tuesday evening? Positive. After the warm-up and just a few steps with his partners, the Blues captain was whistled as soon as his face appeared on the giant screen.

However, the Olympian enclosure, sparsely populated at around 8:10pm, showed its position against the Blues’ best player… PSG’s star who will still be there on Sunday for the Ligue 1 classic. two teams. As soon as the Parisian’s name and face were announced, a Bronca passed through the stands of the velodrome. Same situation for Hernandez, Zaire-Emery, Dembele and Kolo Muani. What about the kick-off? Whistle again for Mbappé, since touching his first ball.

At a press conference on Monday evening, the Bondi native was asked about the reception at the velodrome. Without getting high hopes. “I don’t pretend to ask for that (a warm welcome from the velodrome, editor’s note), He whispered with a smile. I will try my best to get a response. To be honest, I would understand if I was whistled. Sunday is Clasico, I’m a PSG player. If I whistle, it’s life. I won’t take it personally. If I don’t get whistled, I’ll be pleasantly surprised.”

” data-script=”https://static.lefigaro.fr/widget-video/short-ttl/video/index.js” >

Source link

