A big surprise patch that you will love
Red Dead Redemption still has its say, and it’s listening to it with a rather massive new patch deployment. It has many changes, and it makes you want to relaunch it.
Red Dead Redemption 2 is starting to get a little old. What we mean by that is that Rockstar Games usually covers updates for it. The same goes for the new downloadable content. But is it really the truth? Well, apparently that’s not the case. For good reason, the second opus has just received a new update that is quite significant, showing that it still has more than one trick up its sleeve. You know the music, let’s see what’s on the menu.
Red Dead Redemption 2 gets a significant new patch
With this patch 1.32, don’t expect any big, fancy new features. We are working on an update that brings many improvements to Red Dead Redemption 2. We’re not going to complain, especially since the list of fixes is pretty long. Already, we’ve noted that Rockstar has taken responsibility for fixing issues related to stability and circumstances that could result in crashes. It’s never pleasant when this happens and it’s nice to see that we usually don’t have to worry about it anymore.
There are also minor changes, such as voice chat which is now disabled by default. For those looking to be more discreet, this is a great addition. There were also numerous bugs that were showing up in various situations, such as entering an empty stable. This update clearly tells us that this is in the past. Even after all these years, it’s reassuring to see that the firm is still listening to the community, thus making it possible to iron out such flaws.
But the ones who are really spoiled are the PC gamers. Part of the changes is dedicated to this version of Red Dead Redemption 2. For example, offline mode works correctly regardless of Windows 11 updates. 3200×2400 resolution is available again and, icing on the cake, support for HDR10+ gaming has been added to all compatible graphics cards. It is without a doubt a beautiful gift.
Version 1.32 patch notes
For the most curious among you, here is the full list of changes included in this major update 1.32.
General stability and improvements
- General improvements for Red Dead Online
- Fixed an issue that prevented natural samples from being calculated for daily challenges
- Fixed an issue in Dead of Night that allowed the Night Stalker to collect the Night Stalker mask
- Fixed an issue that prevented mood vehicles from appearing in some content
- Fixed an issue that prevented Free Exploration missions from launching
- Fixed an issue preventing players from entering stables
- Fixed an issue preventing players from summoning horses and wagons
- Voice chat is now disabled by default
Red Dead Redemption 2 stability and performance
- Fixed various issues that could cause crashes
Game stability and performance on PC
- Fixed various issues that caused the game to crash or fail to launch
- Fixed an issue that prevented offline mode from working due to Windows 11 updates
- Fixed an issue that caused crashes after reporting other players
- Fixed issues causing offline mode to work incorrectly
- Added support for HDR10+ gaming, this will automatically set game graphics to HDR for HDR10+ gaming displays on compatible graphics cards and monitors connected via HDMI.
- Updated the AMD Fidelity Super Resolution (FSR) libraries to version 2.2
- Fixed an issue that caused 3200×2400 resolution to be unavailable