A big surprise patch that you will love

Red Dead Redemption still has its say, and it’s listening to it with a rather massive new patch deployment. It has many changes, and it makes you want to relaunch it.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is starting to get a little old. What we mean by that is that Rockstar Games usually covers updates for it. The same goes for the new downloadable content. But is it really the truth? Well, apparently that’s not the case. For good reason, the second opus has just received a new update that is quite significant, showing that it still has more than one trick up its sleeve. You know the music, let’s see what’s on the menu.

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets a significant new patch

With this patch 1.32, don’t expect any big, fancy new features. We are working on an update that brings many improvements to Red Dead Redemption 2. We’re not going to complain, especially since the list of fixes is pretty long. Already, we’ve noted that Rockstar has taken responsibility for fixing issues related to stability and circumstances that could result in crashes. It’s never pleasant when this happens and it’s nice to see that we usually don’t have to worry about it anymore.

There are also minor changes, such as voice chat which is now disabled by default. For those looking to be more discreet, this is a great addition. There were also numerous bugs that were showing up in various situations, such as entering an empty stable. This update clearly tells us that this is in the past. Even after all these years, it’s reassuring to see that the firm is still listening to the community, thus making it possible to iron out such flaws.

But the ones who are really spoiled are the PC gamers. Part of the changes is dedicated to this version of Red Dead Redemption 2. For example, offline mode works correctly regardless of Windows 11 updates. 3200×2400 resolution is available again and, icing on the cake, support for HDR10+ gaming has been added to all compatible graphics cards. It is without a doubt a beautiful gift.

Version 1.32 patch notes

For the most curious among you, here is the full list of changes included in this major update 1.32.

General stability and improvements

General improvements for Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that prevented natural samples from being calculated for daily challenges

Fixed an issue in Dead of Night that allowed the Night Stalker to collect the Night Stalker mask

Fixed an issue that prevented mood vehicles from appearing in some content

Fixed an issue that prevented Free Exploration missions from launching

Fixed an issue preventing players from entering stables

Fixed an issue preventing players from summoning horses and wagons

Voice chat is now disabled by default

Red Dead Redemption 2 stability and performance

Fixed various issues that could cause crashes

Game stability and performance on PC