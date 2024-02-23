Les Bleus will take on Spain in the final after beating Germany

Kadidiatou Diani and his teammates in the final!

Herve Renard’s daughters beat the Germans in the semi-finals of the Women’s Nations League this Friday at the Groupma Stadium.

France-Germany 2-1

France : Diani (41st), Karchoi (45th+4, SP)

Germany : Gwynn (82nd, SP)

The glass ceiling is broken. Finally. For the first time in its history, the French women’s team qualified for the finals of a continental competition. Les Bleues won the semi-final of the League of Nations (2-1) against Germany and will face Spain on Wednesday. This time with the objective of registering the first row in their prize list.

Les Bleu pulled out before the break

While not able to dominate Germany in the official match, the French team made a good impression, especially in the first half. And at the end of a long balanced first act, the Blues were able to make up the difference as the break approached. Diani, very prominent in the right lane, was responsible for opening the scoring with a powerful strike from the edge of the area (1-0, 41st). The first blow to the German’s head, completely stunned before returning to the locker room. Karchoui didn’t miss the chance to double the lead (2-0, 45th+4) on a penalty by Gayoro. An ideal sight in front of the 30,000 spectators present in the stands of the Grupoma Stadium. Record attendance for a Bleues home match.

Spain, a big challenge

His loan mess to Ivory Coast forgotten, Herve Renard saw his team fall dangerously behind during the second period. Three changes by Horst Hrubesch at the break and a reduction in French pace allowed the Germans to take control of proceedings. And to finally get back on track. If Pope saw his effort hit the bar (72nd), Gwynn reduced the gap from the penalty spot (2-1, 82nd). Their advantage was hung by a thread, but the Blues finally resisted until the end. Five months before the Olympic Games, Wednesday will present a huge challenge to the French team. Le Sommer and his team-mates will be in Spain to face Roja, the reigning world champions and ruthless against the Netherlands in the other semi-final (3-0).