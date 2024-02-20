JVTech News With their unlikely design, the new Bose headphones are a big surprise! They are super comfortable and yet they don’t fall into the ears

Bose strives to innovate and make a big impact in the open earphone market with the Ultra Open Earbuds.

From corridor rumors to worldwide release

Exactly a month ago, when CES was in full swing in Las Vegas, Bose quietly launched a limited pair of open-back headphones in collaboration with ready-to-wear brand Keith. These models were initially reserved for the American market and produced in very limited quantities. Today, and a month after this release went almost unnoticed, Bose makes them available globally as ultra open earbuds. And contrary to American brand habits, These new open-back earbuds feature a G-shaped design that clips around the ear (at the cartilage level) for a comfortable fit, similar to Huawei’s FreeClip earbuds..

Photo credit: Boss

For our part, we have not yet had the opportunity to try them, but if we believe the reviews of the media and other tests that received the sample, These ultra open earbuds are great. To consider in detail, these headphones offer a lightweight construction and a unique mechanism which Attaches to the cartilage of the ear instead of entering the ear canal. In this regard, many say about them that they have proven to be extremely sensible both in terms of size and weight during use.

Check out Bose Ultra Open Earbuds on Fnac

Bose headphones without active noise reduction?

For this product, and this is very surprising, Bose decided to deprive itself of one of its greatest strengths, namely active noise reduction. indeed, This model, which sells for €349.99, does not have ANC technology. Instead, it comes with two other modes: stereo mode and immersion mode.. Stereo mode is the classic setting that the user usually wants to use, while Immersion mode provides spatial sound. For immersion mode, the user can choose between still and motion mode. Still mode focuses the sound in one place, so it is not affected by head movement, while Motion mode adjusts the sound direction in real time based on head movement.

As the name of the headphones suggests, the concept is to keep the user in touch with their surroundings as much as possible. Spoiler: these headphones do it very well. If we believe the words of those who have tested the Ultra Open earbuds, It’s perfectly possible to hear your music and follow external sound elements without turning the volume down too much. “As they don’t block the ear canal, you’re fully aware of your surroundings, which is ideal for running or just strolling through city streets”Samuel shares his test published on Gibbs’ site guardian .

Photo credit: Boss

From what we can read left and right, the absence of sound leakage on these headphones is obviously impressive. To illustrate this last statement, the reporter here, while unplugging headphones and kneeling while playing loud music, Gizmodo Heard nothing. In addition, the earphone volume control is intelligent and automatically adjusts according to the surrounding sound.

Headphones are categorized IPX5 for water resistance and offer Seven hours of battery life. Along with the case, the earbuds promise to give the user an additional 43 hours of charge. The final word goes to The Guardian tester who says these headphones “Offer a new approach to open-ear listening, without compromising comfort or sound (…) It won’t be for everyone, but those who can afford it and want headphones they can wear all day while listening. Outdoor In the world, Boss Ultra Open is the best available. »

Check out the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds in Darty