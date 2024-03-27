Game news You still haven’t fallen for Cyberpunk 2077? The CD Project invites you to play it for free to give feedback

CD Projekt broke the news about Cyberpunk 2077 and gave players a nice gift by making it free for a limited time, but not for everyone. The lucky ones will be able to enjoy the new content, which completely changes the gameplay.

After the scandal surrounding the release of Cyberpunk 2077 turned the internet upside down, the developers worked to fix its problems through patches and updates, eventually bringing it up to gamers’ expectations. To further sell their game, even to the most skeptical, CD Projekt has announced a free trial period.

Watch Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty PC on GOG

A royal offering

With the idea of ​​offering the developer the “ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 experience”. Offers players the base game with all its previous updatesIncluding 2.0 which brought significant gameplay overhauls. Players will also be able to take advantage of Update 2.1, featuring a fully functional subway system, the ability to tune in-game radio stations anywhere with a radio port, and a new fleet of vehicles. In addition, Progress made during the trial period can be transferred to the full version Those who choose to buy the game.

Players can enjoy up to 5 hours of play And only one trial version is accessible per account (possibility of re-downloading it with other accounts) and Full game download required, or approximately 99.3 GB on PS5 and 103 GB on Xbox Series X/S. Finally, PC users will mostly forget about this offer, as it will not be available due to technical reasons.

complete or nearly so

This offering will be without the Phantom Liberty expansion which brings a new story and new characters that will populate the Night City. So this extension was talked about The quality of its story easily rivals the main narrative arcs Base game. Indeed, like a detective story, this DLC is full of plot twists and talking more about it involves too great a risk of spoilers.

with above The story required 14 hours to complete and more than thirty hours to finish it completelyThe expansion represents almost another game for fans of Cyberpunk 2077. After such a tour de force, it’s clear that Night City has plenty of stories to tell and there’s no doubt that CD Projekt will continue to exploit its franchise.