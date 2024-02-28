The first LFL Pentakill in 2024 is still waiting…

In League of Legends, pentacles are always highly anticipated. Deserved or not, cute or downright messy, this systematically caused a lot of discussion on the network, in addition to leaving strong memories for the protagonist. It must be said that getting a penta doesn’t happen every day… especially in an official competition!

The Pentacle has not yet occurred in the current season LFL. However, we don’t really care. Since the league’s inception, always has been At least one pentacle per year. There’s no reason for 2024 to be an exception to the rule, so we’ll be patient…

History of Pentacles in the LFL

2019

Comp (LDLC) with sivir in summer

Comp (LDLC) with a summer jinx

2020

Darlick (MCES) with Vladimir in the summer

2021

Woolite (MSFP) with Tristana at Vasant

Certus (MSFP) with Azir at Samar

Scanz (VITB) with Vigo in summer

2022

Reckless (KC) with Jinx in the Spring

Aggressive (BDSA) with Kennen in the spring

Inax (GW) with Sivir in summer

Ika (LDLC) with Ahri at Summer

2023

Taxet (SLY) with Zeri at Summer

Regner (GO) Summer with Gnar

Jezu (GO) with Zeri at Summer

Ika (AEG) with Gragas in the summer

There have been significantly more pentacles in recent years. Some would say it’s due to game balance and the introduction of more OP champions. But we must also keep in mind that from 2021, the LFL has shifted 10 teams (compared to earlier 8). Which means more matches. In the same vein, New Playoff format The sample size is slightly larger with double elimination brackets.

Who should we bet on for the first pentacle of 2024?

It’s hard to accurately predict the next player to get the pentacle… we’ll just watch out for it Ika, Annexe, Jezu, Regner And Aggressive Still in the LFL. They already know the recipe and can double or even triple the amount using their muscle memory. Joking aside, whether top or jungle, if we’ve already got the pentacles, we’ll bet on it. ADC. To receive the pentacle and with the current position this is the role of superiority Smolder, it can happen very quickly. Little Dragon scales offensively and with its execution mechanics, it obliterates in spades.

Once we’ve said, there are 10 ADCs left… If we have to bet on someone, we’ll probably bet the smaller coin. Jezu (GO) or Bao (M8). Our impression from the start of the season is that Team GO and Gentle Mates rely heavily on their botlanes. If we look at the two teams that occupy the first position (KCB and BDSA), this is less the case and resources are often more distributed. Sorry Calliste and Cadui, but you are free to prove us wrong.