LEGO Fortnite adds the Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy three-pack

A Marvel three-pack of Guardians of the Galaxy LEGO minifigures and additional in-game content have been added to Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite continues to expand, with three LEGO islands coming out earlier this month and the Mechanical Mayhem update introducing steerable vehicles to the game. Additionally, new LEGO styles are appearing regularly, with the arrival of more recent digital figures and Easter-themed outfits launched this week for players to collect in their collections.

However, it’s not just Fortnite characters who have benefited from the figurine treatment. Jesse Merriam, senior director of production for LEGO Fortnite at Epic Games, said licensed IP themes are an “important focus” for the game, which has already added a number of Star Wars and Marvel characters. Additionally, Head of Game and Growth Creator at LEGO GAME Kari Winther Nielsen mentioned that LEGO Fortnite also has “opportunities” for more original LEGO IP.

The galaxy needs saving! And we know exactly who to call:

Drax, Mantis and young adult Groot in LEGO style! ? pic.twitter.com/iL9uYZVW75 – LEGO Fortnite (@LEGOFortnite) March 29, 2024

The good news for MCU fans is that they can now get their hands on the Fortnite – Guardians of the Galaxy Pack, available for £21.99 / $28.99 / $28.99. For that price, you get Drax, Mantis and Young Adult Groot skins (with matching LEGO styles), plus a selection of weapons and back bling.

Drax’s minifigure matches the same version included in 76021 The Milano Spaceship Rescue, while Mantis 76193 The Guardian’s Ship and Young Adult Groot resemble his minifigure, aligned with the character’s appearance in the same LEGO Marvel set.

New Fortnite content regularly circulates in and out of the game’s online store, so you may want to grab Fortnite – Guardians of the Galaxy when it’s available.

