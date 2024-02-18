Released 6 years ago, one of the best games of all time is now making history and doing better than Skyrim.

Even though it is 6 years old, Red Dead Redemption 2 is still loved by players. Rockstar’s title is a little gem, and even years later, players are still looking for new details. So a success, which is also confirmed in 2024, because the game has just reached a new milestone.

A title that still sells very well

After 6 years, one would think that the success of Red Dead Redemption would fade. This is not the case as Rockstar titles are still selling very well and achieve millions of additional sales almost every three months. Take-Two released its financial results for the last quarter this week.

Congratulations to the amazing teams @RockstarGames Red Dead Redemption 2 achieved 61 million copies and is now the 7th best selling game of all time. A league of its own. (Source: Take-Two Interactive, parent company of Rockstar Games) pic.twitter.com/55GcKEdD5y — Ben (@videotechuk_) February 8, 2024

As of December 31, 2023, Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold over 61 million copies, surpassing the sales of Super Mario Bros. and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. It thus became the 7th best selling game in history.

But he still must do better. Knowing that it has shipped 4 million copies in the last 3 months, it should catch up with Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (69 million copies) before the end of the year.

Best-selling video games in history

With its 61 million copies, Red Dead Redemption 2 has nothing to be ashamed of, but it’s still a long way from the top three of the best-selling games in history.

Minecraft – 300 million Grand Theft Auto V – 195 million Tetris – 100 million Wii Sports – 82.90 million PUBG – 75 million Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 69.04 million Red Dead Redemption 2 – 61 million The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – 60 million Super Mario Bros. – 58 million The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – 50 million

If we consider the first opus, the Red Dead Redemption franchise has sold more than 86 million copies (including 1 to 2 million thanks to the port of the game on Switch and PlayStation 4). The next game expected to cross the symbolic milestone is GTA 5. Take-Two expects to reach 200 million by the end of the current financial year, March 2024.