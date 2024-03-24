News

Britons are in shock after Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement

The day after Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement, the British public is in shock. The Princess of Wales, visibly weakened, revealed that she had started chemotherapy.

Kate Middleton announced on Friday March 22 that she has cancer. On Saturday, the Londoners we met were united in emotion and support. “I’m so touched”One woman says, while the other judges the situation “Really disturbing”Especially because of the young age of the Princess of Wales.

Preventive chemotherapy

Kate Middleton, who completely disappeared from public life after stomach surgery in January, finally came out of her reserve on Friday evening, in a video broadcast simultaneously on television and social networks. “The operation was successful. However, post-operative tests revealed the presence of cancer.”She declares, explaining that she is “In the first stage” No a “Preventive Chemotherapy”. The Princess of Wales wanted to make her platform a universal message: “People who are facing this disease, (…) you are not alone.”

